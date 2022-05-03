Blue Hens baseball player makes MLB debut for Yankees

The Review/April 2017

Now a relief pitcher on the Yankees roster, former Blue Hen Ron Marinaccio (above) pitches in relief against Hofstra University in a 2017 game at Bob Hannah Stadium.

BY

Staff Reporter

Dreams came true for former university baseball player Ron Marinaccio on April 8, when he made his Major League Baseball debut in pinstripes, pitching a scoreless inning for the New York Yankees in their 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Marinaccio’s success has inspired players at the university, giving them hope of someday breaking into the big show.

“It’s every fan’s dream when they’re playing college baseball to get a chance to be drafted and make it to the big leagues,” Jim Sherman, head coach of the university’s baseball team, said. “Realistically, the chances are still low, even if you’re drafted, to make it to the big leagues.”

Marinaccio was drafted by the Yankees in 2017, in the 19th round. At the time, he was the 44th Blue Hen to be drafted and the 10th Yankees selection from the university.

Sherman, who has been head coach for 22 years, coached Marinaccio during his time at the university and saw his progression from a university pitcher, to a team captain, to the Yankees.

“He always had the dream, and I think he had the ability and the desire to work hard to fulfill that dream,” Sherman said.

The veteran head coach listed the three traits that make a successful player: hardworking, competitive and knowledgeable about the game.

Marinaccio’s accomplishments as a pitcher, even prior to being drafted, stand out. In both 2015 and 2017 he was named the university’s pitcher of the year. In his final year playing for the Blue Hens, Marinaccio had an earned run average of 2.09, the lowest in the Colonial Athletic Association.

According to Sherman, Marinaccio’s passion for baseball was followed closely by a passion for his school.

“Ron bleeds blue and gold,” Sherman explained. “He loves Delaware. He loved his experience. And he was a great mentor to all the younger kids as well.”

Jordan Hutchins, graduate student and current co-captain of the Blue Hens baseball team, played with Marinaccio during the 2017 season.

“He’s one of those guys where when he was on the mound, everyone believed we were going to win that game,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins described the process of adjusting to a new team, upon transitioning from high school baseball to college baseball. According to Hutchins, upperclassmen and team captains who display dedication are vital to making the program both welcoming and successful.

“Everyone looked up to him,” Hutchins said. “Whenever he spoke, everyone would stop talking to listen.”

While experienced players certainly act as role models for those who have recently joined the team, the inspiration they offer can continue even after graduation, as the victories of past players reflect on the Blue Hen baseball program as a whole.

“Everyone [on the team] cheers for anyone that’s been a part of this program,” Hutchins said. “So it’s awesome to see someone succeed at the level Ron is, especially in an organization like the Yankees.”