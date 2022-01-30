Blue Hens head baseball coach Jim Sherman set to retire after 2022

Courtesy of The Review

Baseball coach Jim Sherman will wrap up an illustrious coaching career in the upcoming 2022 season after announcing his retirement earlier this week.

Heading into his 22nd season as Delaware’s head coach, Jim Sherman has announced that the 2022 season will be his last at the helm. A stalwart of the program, Sherman served as an associate coach from 1995 to 2000 and took over the head coaching position in 2001.

This past weekend, the university announced his forthcoming retirement, but not until after one more season in the dugout for the Blue Hens.

In his first 21 years leading Delaware, Sherman posted a record of 581-506. During his first season as head coach, the Blue Hens won the America East conference and clinched a berth in the NCAA regional tournament.

Sherman would accomplish another NCAA tournament berth and conference championship in 2017 when the program won the Colonial Athletic Association’s conference tournament.

“It is difficult for me to put into words what coach Sherman has meant to Delaware and Delaware Baseball,” Chrissi Rawak, director of intercollegiate athletics and recreation, said in a university press release. “Since day one, it was clear how much he cared about this program and our student-athlete’s experience and that has never wavered.”

In program history, only Delaware Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Hannah amassed more wins than Sherman. Hannah was Sherman’s predecessor, retiring after the 2000 season that marked his 35th year and put him over 1,000 wins.

“Sherm” was inducted into the Delaware Baseball Hall of Fame himself in 2008 for his accomplishments as an associate coach, head coach and outfielder during his playing career with the Blue Hens.

From 1979 to 1982, the star outfielder boasted an average of .347, notched 46 home runs and amassed 227 RBI. In all four seasons, Sherman earned all-conference first-team honors as an outfielder.

In the 1982 draft, the Houston Astros selected Sherman in the 14th round. During his time with the organization, he rose to the AAA ranks and ended up spending five years in the Astros’ farm system.

“I will cherish all of the memories I’ve made here as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Sherman said. “There are so many people to thank including Bob Hannah, all of my assistant coaches, especially long-time assistant Dan Hammer, our administration, all of my current and former players, and my family.”

Hammer has served as Sherman’s associate coach since the 2006 season, making him the longest-tenured member of the coaching staff aside from Sherman.

Hammer also spent his playing days with the Blue Hens as an infielder, including the 1995 and 1996 years when he was team captain. Those two seasons were Sherman’s first two seasons on the team’s coaching staff as an assistant.

Sherman’s time at the helm of the program is not over, however, as the 2022 season nears. In 2020, the Blue Hens rebounded from a shortened season to finish 8-7 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the Blue Hens posted a 12-22 record.

With one more victory this season, Sherman will earn his 800th career win as head coach. If the team can reach 19 wins, Sherman will notch his 600th career win with the Blue Hens as head coach.