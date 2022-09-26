Blue Hens stay undefeated, Henderson continues to make history after blowout victory against Hampton

BY ALEXZANDER PHILIPPSEN

Associate Sports Editor

The Delaware Blue Hens continued their undefeated season after their blowout victory against the Hampton Pirates by a score of 35-3 on Saturday night in front of 16,035 people at Delaware Stadium.

Ryan Carty begins his reign as Delaware’s football head coach with a 4-0 start to conclude their September set of games.

Despite the hot start though, Carty did not seem satisfied with himself after the game.

“I thought we left some points out there,” Carty said. “I think I did a below-average job at calling some plays at the red zone there.”

“We got better at halftime … I made some adjustments as well to my thought process when we got the ball inside the ten, and we had got a chance to put a couple [touchdowns] in the end there.”

Quarterback Nolan Henderson followed up a career game against Rhode Island with another career game — completing 30 of 43 of his passes for 296 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes.

Henderson is the fourth quarterback in Blue Hen history with five touchdown passes in a game. He also became the first quarterback in Blue Hen history to throw at least four touchdown passes in consecutive games.

📊 Inside the Numbers 🧮@NolanHendersonn connected on his final 15 passes of the game vs. Hampton on Saturday Night.



It’s the most consecutive completions by any Quarterback in @Delaware_FB history. #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/NeQjjoW0AH — Scott Klatzkin (@BlueHensRadio) September 26, 2022

Henderson produced a mostly clean game with his lone turnover coming off a deflected pass that led to an interception.

“Well, it’s a great offense to be in, if you are a quarterback,” Henderson said. “Coach Carty does a great job of scheming up the defense and getting me in positions where a lot of time it is just getting it into the receiver’s hands … [it is] a product of the offense and the guys that we have in the wide receiver room.”

Wide receiver Thyrick Pitts led the way for the Delaware receivers with seven receptions for 61 receiving yards on the night with a career-high three touchdown catches.

Pitts became the ninth player in Blue Hens history to achieve 2,000 career receiving yards after his 15-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

In addition, Pitts also became the first Blue Hen to score three receiving touchdowns in a game since Michael Johnson in 2013.

Despite the strong connection between Henderson and Pitts though, Carty notes that his offense is not just run between the star duo.

“I do know that they are both really good players,” Carty said. “It makes sense that one is getting open and one is throwing it to him…they are connecting.”

“But the way our offense is run, it is not run through people at the receiver position, it has happened to be a situation where we happen to call some plays that go to Thyrick and he gets open … those could have easily been other people.”

As an example to Carty’s point, Jourdan Townsend also produced for the Blue Hen receiving core with a 36-yard touchdown catch of his own, concluding with 55 total receiving yards off of three catches.

As for the Delaware rushing attack, they produced 140 yards on 36 rushing attempts (3.9 yards per attempt).

Defensively, the Blue Hens have held their opponent to single digits in three out of their first four games of the season.

In addition, Delaware held Hampton to zero third down conversions on twelve attempts.

Both linebackers Liam Trainer and Johnny Buchanan led the team in tackles with six total, with Trainer having half of a sack and half a tackle for a loss.

“Obviously, [the Hampton Pirates] are newcomers to the [Colonial Athletic Association], we thought they were gonna try to make a statement,” Trainer said after the game.

“[Defensive coordinator Manny] Rojas is doing a great job, all of our defensive guys are doing a great job…[we are] priding ourselves on our fundamentals, which is being physical…and playing good defense.”

Defensive backs Amonte’ Strothers and Steven Rose Jr. each came away with an interception.

Hampton’s lone score was a 20-yard field goal following a fumble made by running back Kyron Cumby in Pirates territory.

The Blue Hens next matchup is another home game, this time against the 2-2 Towson Tigers, this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.