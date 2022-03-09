Blue Hens take down UNCW, clinch CAA Championship and NCAA tournament berth

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Two of Delaware’s star seniors, Kevin Anderson (left) and Ryan Allen (right), celebrate with the CAA Championship trophy after Tuesday’s 59-56 win.

History was made Tuesday night in Washington D.C., as the Delaware men’s basketball program became the first No. 5 seed to win the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship with a 59-55 win over No. 2 UNC-Wilmington (UNCW).



The Blue Hens, led by sixth-year head coach Martin Ingelsby, earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

In a tightly contested, back-and-forth contest, junior Ebby Asamoah pulled down a clutch offensive rebound as Delaware led 57-55 with under a minute remaining. UNCW was forced to foul Asamoah, and the Blue Hen guard hit both free throws to give his team an all-important two-possession lead with 11 seconds remaining.

A late right-handed baby hook by Jyáre Davis, the CAA Rookie of the Year who tallied 18 points, served as the deciding bucket to put Delaware on top 56-55. Davis, a transfer from Providence College, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game.

“I got here and had coaches and teammates who believed in me and trusted me,” Davis said at a postgame press conference. “That really just means the world to me, there’s nothing more I love than being out here with them and playing basketball.”

After redshirting last year at Providence and coming off of the bench for Delaware during the early portion of this season, rookie sensation Jyáre Davis has burst onto the scene with his performance in the CAA Championship.

Alongside Davis, sophomore forward Andrew Carr — who was named to the All-CAA Tournament Team along with senior guard Kevin Anderson — scored 17 points and 12 rebounds, six coming on the offensive end. Guards Jameer Nelson Jr.and Ryan Allen each added 10 points.

Fellow all-tournament selection Jaylen Sims, who scored 26 points in UNCW’s semifinal win over Charleston, was often stifled by the Blue Hen defense, shooting 4-of-15 and 2-of-7 from deep.



In all three tournament wins, the Blue Hens held their conference foes under 60 points, which was a feat they did not achieve in the regular season. Delaware’s final two opponents — Towson and UNCW — were teams that Delaware failed to beat during conference play.



Ingelsby, who will make his head coaching debut in the NCAA Tournament, mentioned a refocus on toughness and defense and the quarterfinal win versus No. 4 Drexel as keys to the Blue Hens’ magical run.

“That set the tone for us to be in a position to play for a championship,” Ingelsby said. “It’s amazing in sport what one win can do for the confidence of a team, and getting that one Sunday, these guys were ready to roll.”



The Seahawks got off to a fast start, with Sims scoring their first five points en route to an 8-3 advantage. The Blue Hens responded to knot the game up at 8-8 after Nelson’s first three-pointer, and later tied it at 13 apiece with Nelson’s second triple of the night.

Just before the halfway mark of the opening half, Sims picked up his second foul, leading head coach Takayo Siddle to protect him on the bench. Carr capitalized, turning a steal into a fastbreak dunk to even the score at 17.

Fifth-year guard Ryan Allen then gave the Blue Hens their first lead of the night at 19-17 with a driving, left-handed layup. The Seahawks were quick to answer, though, with two consecutive buckets from guard Mike Okauru.

At the final media timeout of the first half, UNCW extended its lead to 30-24 off of a three-pointer by sophomore guard Jamahri Harvey. A few possessions later, Carr turned two offensive rebounds into a layup and dunk, respectively, to cut the deficit to 32-30.

Junior guard Shykeim Phillips closed out the scoring with a jumper to give UNCW a 34-30 lead heading into the locker room, even with Sims out of the game for the majority of the half. Carr, who tallied 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half alone, blocked a last-second shot from Phillips to keep the margin at four.

Davis jump started the Blue Hens offense out of halftime, sinking three jump shots in the first four minutes. The Delaware defense tightened up, forcing the Seahawks into a scoring drought of over five minutes. Okauru ended the dry spell with a layup to put his team up three, but the Blue Hens pulled back within one point, at 41-40, when Carr turned yet another offensive rebound into two points at the 11:27 mark.

Under three minutes later, Delaware took their first lead of the second half via senior guard Kevin Anderson’s first points on a second-chance layup. Then, an old-fashioned three-point play by Carr brought the Blue Hen faithful to their feet, putting the Hens up 47-45.

“We feed off of energy as a team and the bench was really into it at that point,” Carr said after the game. “That really locked us in and brought our energy high to make those plays to get it done.”

Delaware stretched their lead to 53-50, but Sims tied the game with three free-throws made off of a foul by Asamoah. The next two possessions, the Blue Hens came up empty-handed, and UNCW retook the lead with a Sims jumper.



After a missed shot by Sims, Davis’ hook shot and Asamoah’s work on the offensive glass propelled Delaware to the championship. Sims missed once more, and a final missed shot by Phillips in the closing seconds sealed the historic Delaware victory.

Coach Ingelsby cuts down the nets as part of the celebration for Delaware’s championship victory.

This Sunday, the Hens will have close eyes on the selection show to see who they will face in the tournament. Last time the program made the tournament, they fell as a No. 14 seed in a first-round matchup against No. 3 Michigan State.



“We’re going to celebrate the heck out of this, it’s a huge statement for our program,” Ingelsby said. “I wanted nothing more for them than to be able to experience this, to cut down nets and watch Selection Sunday and see where we’re going.”