Blue Hens travel to Citizens Bank Park for Liberty Bell Classic final

BY KONNER METZ

Managing Sports Editor

BY

Staff Reporter

Citizens Bank Park hosted three World Series games last November. More recently, its atmosphere came back to life with the Philadelphia Phillies’ home opener in South Philadelphia.

Delaware baseball gets its time under the same lights on April 18 as the Blue Hens oppose Rider University in the Liberty Bell Classic (LBC) championship game. It is Delaware’s second straight appearance in the LBC final after it fell to Villanova, 6-5, in 2022. The Hens punched this season’s ticket by clubbing Lafayette, 19-3, in April 4’s LBC tournament semifinal at Bob Hannah Stadium in Newark.

The offensive firepower that overwhelmed the Leopards has marked Delaware’s identity in 2023. A deep lineup, with big bats creating and driving home traffic on the basepaths, has powered the Blue Hens to shootout victories.

Among the team’s top and most frequent players, Joey Loynd, Bryce Greenly, JJ Freeman, Jake Dunion, Dan Covino and Andrew Amato are batting above .285 for Delaware. The Hens rank third in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in team batting average (.298).

Loynd’s 15 doubles on the season rank in the top 15 nationally. As of April 14, Delaware’s 353 hits were 19th in Division I.

However, pitching may define Delaware’s ceiling in a potential CAA tournament appearance and in the LBC championship. The Blue Hens’ 6.92 ERA is eighth in the conference. Earlier this spring, they allowed 12, eight, nine and 20 runs in four of their losses in series defeats at Elon and Northeastern.

The Northeastern series notwithstanding, first-year manager Greg Mamula’s Hens responded well to being swept by Elon from March 24 to 26, winning nine of their next 11 games and eight consecutive home games.

Heading into the LBC final, Delaware (20-16, 9-6 CAA) is on a five-game winning streak, bolstered by a sweep of North Carolina A&T this past weekend. Catcher Tyler Leach had a career weekend, hitting a go-ahead home run in Friday’s victory, blasting a grand slam in Sunday’s 11-4 win and earning CAA Co-Player of the Week.

The pop is there. Can the pitching match it?

In truth, Delaware might not need its rotation and bullpen to be the stars of the show in order to capture the LBC crown. Unlike the aforementioned Fall Classic, “the Bank” will host just one contest, a winner-take-all matchup when the Blue Hens and Broncs battle. Although Rider (24-11) took two of three games from Delaware in the teams’ series in early March in Newark, the Hens’ power is enough to will it to victory in any given game.

Any power outages, though, could quash a CAA tourney run. Conference leaders Elon, UNCW and Northeastern all rank in the league’s top five for ERA and batting average against. Delaware will next face a conference opponent April 21 to 23, traveling to UNCW for three games.

But before the backend of the CAA schedule can be conquered, Delaware players will take their spots in the Phillies’ first-base dugout in search of their first LBC title since 2013.

Listen to the live broadcast of Delaware versus Rider from Citizens Bank Park at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 on 91.3 WVUD FM and wvud.org.