Blue Hens upended by Towson in first home loss of season

Courtesy of Mark Campbell/Delaware Athletics

Delaware men’s basketball suffered their first home loss of the season versus Towson last week in a 69-62 contest.

BY

Staff Reporter

The university’s men’s basketball team lost a tough game against their conference foe Towson University last Monday, by a score of 69-62. Both teams came into the game near the top of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) at 14-6, respectively.

The Blue Hens started hot on both ends of the ball, forcing two turnovers on defense leading the Tigers to burn a timeout just two minutes into the game. Sophomore forward Andrew Carr started out the game on fire, scoring the team’s first seven points, thanks to some feeds from senior guard Kevin Anderson.

Delaware continued to play great defense throughout the first half, jumping to a 17-11 lead at the ten-minute mark. However the lead was short-lived, as Towson began to turn up the heat on defense thanks to a full-court press and timely shooting. Delaware went cold from the field allowing the Tigers to take a 4-point lead late in the half.

Coach Martin Ingelsby’s squad finally started to see some shots go through the hoop towards the end of the first half and were able to cut Towson’s lead to two going into the break.

The second half began with both teams trading baskets, and the game remained close. However, the Tigers once again forced multiple turnovers on defense and were able to score on the other end to widen their lead to 11 points five minutes into the second half.

Though Delaware had been shooting a dismal 13% from three up to that point in the game, junior guard Ebby Asamoah jolted the Hens with two straight 3-pointers and converted an and-one, scoring nine straight points and getting Delaware back into the game.

The Hens again started to play great defense and force turnovers, and they took their first lead since the first half with 9:30 to go in the game. The game went back-and-forth for the next five minutes, and at the three-minute mark Towson held a 3-point lead going into a timeout.

Delaware was able to get five straight stops on defense to keep them alive, but as was an unfortunate trend the whole game, the team was unable to capitalize on the other end to take a late lead. Towson’s junior guard Nick Timberlake and Delaware’s senior forward Dylan Painter both went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line late in the game to put the Tigers up by three points with 13 seconds left.

Off of a Towson inbound, the Blue Hens played swarming defense and were able to force a jump ball and take possession with around six seconds to play. They had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but senior guard Ryan Allen was unable to convert. The Tigers sank two free throws at the other end to essentially end the game.

Towson senior guard Cameron Holden paced the Tigers with 19 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including going 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Carr led the Hens with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Delaware shot just 19.2% from three, far below their season average of 36.6%.

“We did enough on the defensive end but settled for too many threes,” Ingelsby said in a post-game press conference. “We got away from going inside, and sometimes the ball doesn’t go into the basket.”

Towson improved to 15-6 (6-2 CAA), while Delaware fell to 14-7 (5-3 CAA), placing them at second and fourth in the conference, respectively.



Three days later, the second matchup of the year between the confeence foes was postponed due to unsafe court conditions. The Blue Hens held a 38-29 lead with 18:42 remaining in the game. A completion date for the road matchup is still to be determined.