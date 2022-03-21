Blue Hens women’s basketball eliminated from NCAA tournament in blowout loss to No. 4 Maryland

Aidan Fraser/The Review

Jasmine Dickey had 31 points, but the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins were too much to handle for the Blue Hens in a 102-71 contest.

BY

Staff Reporter

The Delaware women’s basketball team’s season came to an end Friday night, losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament to the Maryland Terrapins 102-71.

This loss came after the Blue Hens had earned its first tournament bid since 2013, after winning the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) tournament to qualify.

“Like we just told our team, obviously this is not the outcome that we wanted, but we don’t want this one game to take away a phenomenal season,” Blue Hens head coach Natasha Adair said during a postgame press conference. “It hurts, as it should, but as their coach, I couldn’t ask for a better crew. I couldn’t ask for a better group for sure of seniors, leaders, but just a phenomenal team.”

This loss also marks the last game for Blue Hens star Jasmine Dickey, who scored 31 points on 12-of-32 shooting and 10 rebounds in the loss, as she prepares for her entrance into the WNBA Draft.

Despite the loss, Dickey was proud of the team’s accomplishments this season, including a CAA tournament win and a spot in the NCAA tournament.

“It just feels good, you know,” Dickey said. “I wanted to leave my mark. I know our team wanted to leave our mark, and I think that’s what we did. We made national news, I feel like. We put Delaware on the map. That was the biggest goal, and we accomplished our goals along the way.”

Aidan Fraser/The Review

After falling behind by 10 points in the first quarter, Delaware could not muster a run to contend with Maryland’s potent offense that scored over 20 points in each quarter.

Despite Dickey’s efforts, the Blue Hens couldn’t overcome Maryland’s offense that shot 59.4% from the field, including 10-of-20 on three-pointers, with all five of their starters reaching double figures in points.

“They’re just bigger guards, bigger post players, so we had to lock in on the defensive end,” Blue Hens guard Paris McBride said. “We had some struggles, but we tried to get through it.”

The Blue Hens concluded their CAA championship season with a 24-8 record, including a 9-2 record at home, the first time the Blue Hens had consecutive 20-win seasons since the 2009-10 through 2013-14 seasons.

“We can’t take away from the things that we accomplished throughout the season,” Dickey said while wearing her CAA championship hat with the cut-off net still in it. “Like I said, I’m proud of this group. We’re all proud of each other. We fought hard throughout the whole season to get this hat and to get this net. This loss is not going to take away from none of that.”

Adair concluded the postgame press conference by praising the team’s overall resilience and was “super proud” of the team’s competitiveness.



“Again, this game obviously didn’t go the way that we wanted it, but we can walk out of here very tall with our head high and very proud of who we are and what we’ve accomplished,” Adair said.