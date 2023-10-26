Book review: Does “It Starts With Us” give Lily the ending she deserves?

BY JENI NANCE

Staff Reporter

“It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, published last year, is the long-awaited sequel to one of her best-selling romance novels, “It Ends with Us.”

The story picks up shortly after Lily reconnects with her first love, Atlas, following her fallout with her ex-husband, Ryle. While trying to balance work and being a single mother to her daughter, Emerson, Lily faces the possibility of striking up a new relationship with her highschool sweetheart. Note: this article contains spoilers!

Continually stressed by Ryle’s persistent and aggressive behavior, Lily reluctantly decides to set boundaries for the sake of herself and her daughter. Lily pursues a relationship with Atlas despite her fear of Ryle’s reaction, finally assuming power over her life.

If you are interested in seeing what happened in “It Ends with Us,” please reference my previous article, which shares my take on the novel.

Given that this book was written six years following the pilot book, I was impressed with how easily the story picked up from where it left off. The transition from the first book to the second is seamless.

Hoover mentioned that she had no intention of writing a sequel to the first novel and that she left the first book right where she wanted it. However, in the past few years, her followers on TikTok gave the book a new spotlight and desperately wanted to see more of Lily and Atlas’ story.

When I first started reading “It Starts with Us,” I noticed the writing style had changed. In this book, Hoover writes each chapter alternating between Lily and Atlas’ perspectives. I love this because being able to see two sides of the same coin allows me to resonate with the characters individually.

However, at the beginning of the book, I was a little bored with the pace. I felt like the speed of the storytelling was really slow, and it was hard to stay focused. The pace started to pick up about halfway through, and from that point forward, I found it difficult to put the book down.

One of the components of the original story that continued in this book was the use of diary entries as a form of recollection or flashbacks. This is one of my favorite elements, and I was very excited to see not only how it was incorporated into this story, but also how it developed beyond recalling past events.

A few new characters were introduced, but the most notable appearance was that of Atlas’ newly discovered brother, Josh. His presence in the book took me aback, but I thought he played an important role in the story. A lot of Atlas’ character development comes from having to be a parental figure and role model to a preteen kid he just met. This is also reflected in his interaction with Ryle moving forward, trying not to resemble his parents with how he reacts in violent or stressful situations.

In this book, Ryle becomes an outsider. Although he is Emerson’s biological father, he is given a more insignificant role. He is heavily compared to Atlas’ parents in the way they manipulate and fight for the sake of arguing, even if there is nothing to get out of it.

At this point, Ryle has been completely turned into the villain. That’s not to say that he isn’t or wasn’t before, but many more of his unflattering characteristics are on display. This changed my overall perspective on him.

I also admired the recognition of how unfit parents come into play. Something that is a major point of focus in the book is how abusive parents can take a toll on a kid’s mental and physical health.

The story definitely shifted gears from abusive relationships to toxic home environments, which is something I’m unfamiliar with seeing in books I’ve read previously. Lily always put Emerson first despite her feelings for Atlas, showing a contrast to Ryle’s behavior towards Lily and the idea of her being in a relationship. He was more concerned about who she was dating rather than how it would affect Emerson.

When I was reading Atlas’ perspective, I initially thought about how unrealistic his feelings were towards Lily. He seemed too emotionally involved and driven to the point that he doesn’t accurately represent the feelings of men his age.

However, I realized that I found comfort in Atlas’ feelings towards Lily. No matter how unrealistic they are, his undying love is a standard that everyone should be held to in a relationship. I would want someone to love me the way Atlas unconditionally loves Lily. That shouldn’t be an unreasonable dream.

Once I reached the end of the book, I was surprised that it concluded from Atlas’ perspective. I expected Lily to end the book since she was the beginning of it all.

While I appreciate the book’s ending, I feel like I was stripped of the ending I wanted for Lily. The book didn’t end on her terms, which I found disappointing.

Although it’s definitely bittersweet to say goodbye to Lily and Atlas, they did get the ending they deserved. All of the characters displayed a great amount of growth that left me very satisfied. I definitely recommend this book to others, especially those who have read the first book. It has left me with a new perspective on the series as a whole, and I’m glad I got the opportunity to read it.