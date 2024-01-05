“Bottoms” is a masterpiece

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

I don’t condone violence. However, something I do condone is pushing the gay agenda. You’re probably thinking that these ideas aren’t related. I thought so, too. That was until I watched the film “Bottoms” in September (and again in November), and I saw the light.

The movie “Bottoms” explores the intersection of violence and the gay agenda and how the two can coexist to create something wonderful (but mostly bloody). The writers of “Bottoms” created a satirical masterpiece unlike anything I’ve ever seen. With its premise being two lesbian teenagers starting a fight club to date women, this film was bound to be ridiculous. But it’s ridiculous in the best ways possible.

If you’re looking for a critical film analysis, look elsewhere. This isn’t it. I’m far too blinded by my gay agenda to see any flaws in the film. When a film is both gay and humorous, I’ll love it no matter how well (or poorly) it’s made.

The previously mentioned lesbian teenagers, Josie (Ayo Edebiri) and PJ (Rachel Sennott), are incredible. They see that their high school’s football team has a dangerous rivalry with another school and claim that the female students need to learn self-defense. They aren’t fully off target, given that people are being killed due to this rivalry. However, this isn’t at all the motivation behind their claim.

Josie and PJ have crushes on two popular girls, Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) and Brittany (Kaia Jordan Gerber). They’ve been shedding blood, sweat and tears trying to get Isabel and Brittany’s attention. Unfortunately, they have zero charisma. Negative charisma, actually. Every time they try to get Isabel and Brittany’s attention, they make fools of themselves and say things that are completely out of pocket.

At the beginning of the film, Josie and PJ tell their sidekick, Hazel (Ruby Cruz), that they’ve recently gone to juvie. Not knowing they are joking, Hazel tells the entire school (bless Hazel, she’s so clueless, but so adorable). Not long after, everyone becomes admirative – and relatively fearful – of the two girls. Suddenly, Isabel and Brittany are intrigued by the pair. Ecstatic about this fact, Josie and PJ try to find a way to use this intrigue to their advantage.

Josie and PJ think that by using their new juvie clout and starting a fight club to teach self-defense, they can get Isabel and Brittany to fall in love with them. You might be wondering how in the world a fight club could do this. Well, it obviously can’t. That’s not the point. Nothing in this film is logical, and once you lean into this fact, the viewing experience is truly spectacular.

Josie and PJ are horrible club leaders and know nothing about fighting. With enough confidence, though, they are able to gaslight their members into believing that their methods are impeccable. The members stand in a circle and take turns beating each other up, and they do so with beaming smiles on their faces. Although everyone leaves each meeting with gashes, bruises and bloody noses, they are satisfied.

To the two teenagers’ delight, Isabel and Brittany become devout members of the fight club. Josie and PJ love being able to fight their crushes. Something about it is oddly romantic for them. I can’t say I understand it, but I’m happy for them.

Now, I’m not going to walk you through the entire film, though it is tempting. What I’ll do instead is tell you what I loved most about the film.

The lesbianism. I’ve been waiting too long for a mainstream film to have lesbian protagonists. The romantic developments were incredible, and the happy ending was all I’ve ever wanted and more.

The cast. They’re all so beautiful. Special shoutout to Ruby Cruz and Havana Rose Liu. All of the characters fit well together, and they were believable in their roles. It is clear that the cast enjoyed filming the movie, and I could feel that enjoyment through the screen.

The bloopers at the end of the film. They were extremely unhinged and entertaining. They’re too chaotic to describe, so you’ll just have to watch for yourself.

The writing. Every detail of the script was impeccable in conveying the satirical nature of the story. I never knew what anybody was going to say, and I was repeatedly left flabbergasted. I’ve yet to see a film with writing this whimsical.

Early on in the film, Josie and PJ injure the school’s favorite jock, Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine). The following day, they’re summoned over the school intercom with the phrase, “Could the ugly, untalented gays please report to the principal’s office?” A principal would never be able to get away with saying this in the real world, but here, nobody bats an eye. Iconic.

If anyone tells you that this film is bad, don’t listen to them. This film was supposed to be outrageous, and anyone who complains about that is completely missing the point. I’ll be rewatching this film until the day I die, and I hope that you’ll join me in this endeavor.

Let’s go lesbians!