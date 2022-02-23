Bounce-back win over rival James Madison fuels Blue Hens’ winning streak

Despite the absence of graduate student Dylan Painter, the Blue Hens have knocked off their last three conference opponents to improve to 10-5 in the CAA.

The university’s men’s basketball team won a bounce-back game against their conference opponent James Madison University last Monday, by a score of 80-61.

An important win for the Blue Hens, which made their record at the end of a four-game homestand 2-2, comes after the game was rescheduled from Jan. 3 due to COVID-19 protocols within the James Madison program.

The first half began with great defense on both sides, but James Madison had the early edge at the first media timeout, 9-8.

When play resumed, Jyáre Davis checked in for Delaware. Davis, who has notched four consecutive Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Rookie of the Week awards, showed his inside presence with an instant dunk upon checking into the game.

Momentum started to swing the way of the Blue Hens with defensive stops, 3-pointers and Davis dunks. Good defense by Delaware led to an 18-15 lead at the halfway point of the first half.

After a slow offensive start in the first ten minutes of the first half, both teams started to find themselves offensively. Guard Kevin Anderson and Davis for the Blue Hens made timely buckets down the stretch of the first half, with forward Justin Amadi and guard Devon Savage pacing the way for the Dukes.

To end the first half, Amadi made a layup in the final second, cutting the Delaware lead to 32-29 heading into the break.

Delaware began the second half with sophomore Andrew Carr sinking two free throws and the Dukes responding with some key shots to make it a one-point deficit at the 17:58 mark.

Then, two fouls within five seconds of each other by Ebby Asamoah caused him to take a seat early in the second half. After Asamoah headed to the bench, the Blue Hens responded with a run of their own to increase their lead to 43-36 at the next media timeout.

The Blue Hens continued an impressive second half stretch, making the lead at the halfway point, 54-46. Just when it seemed that James Madison was gaining some momentum late in the game, the Blue Hens grew their lead to 13 points by the 4:43 mark.

During the home stretch, the offense, led by guard Jameer Nelson Jr., was too much for James Madison to overcome. At the 1:15 mark, Nelson made a three pointer that put him at a career-high 30 points.

Davis flushed home a dunk in the last seconds, which capped off an impressive win by the Blue Hens. Offensively they were led by Nelson Jr’s 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-11 from three-point range and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. The Dukes were led by guard Vado Morse’s 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

“I can’t say enough about Jameer, he was fabulous and we want the ball in his hands,” coach Martin Inglesby said after the win. “He is super talented, and when our guards play off each other we’re really potent. This was a good team win for us.”

Last Monday’s victory led to two straight road wins to finish the week off. On Thursday, the Blue Hens defeated Elon 71-62 thanks to 17 points from Nelson Jr. and a double-double from Davis.

Two days later, Ingelsby and the Blue Hens notched their third consecutive win versus William & Mary. Davis came off the bench to provide 16 points, Nelson Jr. scored a double-double of his own and Anderson poured in 16 points.

With the three wins, Delaware is now 19-9 (10-5 CAA) and fourth in the CAA standings. A two-game homestand will begin this Thursday night against the College of Charleston and close out with the Blue Hens’ regular season finale against UNC-Wilmington on Saturday night.