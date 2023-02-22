Breaking down Delaware’s win over UNCW and Nelson Jr.’s 39-point career day

BY KONNER METZ

Managing Sports Editor

The Blue Hens needed a jolt of energy amidst a season that has been marred by injuries and disappointing defeats.

Saturday was exactly that and much more, a resounding senior day victory at the Bob Carpenter Center over UNCW, 75-66, headlined by a record-breaking, career-high performance from star guard Jameer Nelson Jr.: 39 points on 13-of-21 shooting and five made three-pointers.

Injury bug

Saturday did not come without trials and tribulations early, when Delaware fans watched forward Jyáre Davis walk off the court gingerly with an injury minutes before Ebby Asamoah skied for a shot attempt, crashed down on the hardwood and sustained a lower-body injury. Both Delaware starters did not return to the game, leaving an even bigger onus on Nelson Jr. to lead his team.

The injury bug meant senior forward Aleks Novakovich and junior guard Johnny McCoy would be forced into extended playing time.

“I had told Al and Johnny, just be ready,” Nelson Jr. said to WVUD after the game. “I had a feeling that Jy wasn’t going to be able to go, just based on what he told me and based on how the past day had gone. It was a big game from those two guys. I scored a lot of points, but we stopped them defensively.”

Novakovich and McCoy contributed 15 of Delaware’s 22 bench points, a mark not often reached in a season in which depth has been a weak point for the Blue Hens. But that changed Saturday.

McCoy put his body on the line in the first half, drawing multiple charging fouls on UNCW. After Asamoah’s injury, Novakovich hyped up the bench and the stands by converting an and-one to put Delaware up 10-8. It was just his fourth made field goal of the season at the time.

Some Senior Day love for Big Al! The bucket and the extra 💪 pic.twitter.com/tH9mOAueAv — Delaware Men’s Basketball (@DelawareMBB) February 18, 2023

Novakovich provides spark on Senior Day

Along with LJ Owens (out with a wrist injury) and senior guard Fred Rullo IV, Novakovich was honored pregame during senior day festivities, presented with a framed jersey by head coach Martin Ingelsby. The smiles from his teammates were vast during the pregame recognition, and the 6-foot-9-inch Blue Hen kept those smiles beaming with one of his best career games.

In 24 minutes, Novakovich had six points, two assists, two blocks and a steal, along with a team-high plus-minus of 12.

It was a long road to what will be marked as his final game in the Bob. After his redshirt season in 2018-2019, he missed a combined 22 games over the next two campaigns with foot injuries. Then last year, the Hobart, Indiana native did not hit the court, out for good with a leg injury. Finally, he made his return in blue and gold this past January.

“I’m super proud of Al,” Nelson Jr. said. “I’m probably more proud of Al than any other teammate I’ve been proud of in my life. Just because he’s had injury problems. He’s the definition of resilience. His shot hasn’t been falling in early, but he’s just been resilient. Everybody on the team appreciates that and respects him for that, and we love him.”

While Novakovich packed an extra punch with the and-one and a three-pointer, McCoy added nine points in 35 minutes, and freshman Cavan Reilly had six points and three rebounds in 24 minutes on the court.

Jameer’s career day

When the shot clock ran down, everyone in the building knew who was hoisting up the shot. At times, it felt like UNCW could have triple-teamed Nelson Jr., and it would not have mattered.

After 22 first-half points (on 4-of-5 shooting from the three-point line) and a 42-29 Delaware lead, it was clear that a record-breaking day was in progress.

Nelson Jr. hit multiple triples of the same variety, taking step back jump shots over Seahawk defenders that went through the hoop. The shot clock could be running down, hands in his face or his feet a yard or two beyond the arc – none of it deterred his accuracy.

Forecast callin' for some rain in the BCC ☔️ pic.twitter.com/dmt48Pnv8E — Delaware Men’s Basketball (@DelawareMBB) February 18, 2023

“I never lose confidence,” Nelson Jr. said. “Even if things aren’t going well or it’s not good statistically, I can’t ever lose confidence.”

Even a missed dunk in the second half would not shake the redshirt junior. At 6 feet and 1 inch, Nelson Jr. soared off of one foot for a one-handed dunk attempt, but he jumped too high, the ball bouncing hard off the back of the rim.

The Blue Hens were up only 62-56, with the Seahawks in the middle of a comeback rally. But the Delaware star secured revenge on the rim, using a two-handed slam to push the gap to 68-56 with just over five minutes remaining.

Career day for Jr. That's 35 points 🤑 pic.twitter.com/NLjSSk5Rb2 — Delaware Men’s Basketball (@DelawareMBB) February 18, 2023

“I knew I had to go up with two hands, the second time,” Nelson Jr. said, chuckling. “The first time, I didn’t even try to dunk like that, with one foot. But the adrenaline of the game, I just went right by [the defender] and tried. But I had to get the second one.”

Along with his career-high mark in points, Nelson Jr. tacked on three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Much of his defense included jumping passing lanes and deflecting balls, willing the Blue Hens to an impressive 23 points off turnovers.

No Blue Hen men’s player had scored 39 points since 2014, when Davon Usher poured in 42 versus Charleston.

While Nelson Jr. played unselfish all game long and had laser focus on willing his team to a home victory, it was hard not to have a possible 40 points in mind as he stepped up to the free throw line in the final minute with the win all but confirmed. However, he uncharacteristically missed both shots, coming up just short of the elusive 40-point mark.

“I’m definitely mad at myself,” Nelson Jr. said. “But it is what it is, 39’s close enough.”

Up next

Saturday’s Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) win against UNCW (21-8, 11-5 CAA) moved Delaware up to 14-15 on the year and 6-10 in conference, good for a tie for seventh in the overall standings. Two road trips next week will be crucial in determining Delaware’s seed heading into next month’s CAA Tournament in Washington, D.C.

First, the Blue Hens will travel to face North Carolina A&T (12-17, 7-9 CAA) on Thursday, and two days later, will wrap up the regular season with a road game against Elon (8-21, 6-10 CAA). If the Hens can go two-for-two in North Carolina, they will put themselves in a solid position to secure the No. 6 seed, or at the very least, the No. 7 seed.