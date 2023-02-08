Breaking: Isolated hazardous materials situation developing on campus

BY CLARA KINKEN

Managing News Editor

This story was last updated at 7:36 p.m..

Just after noon on the third day of classes, students’ phones pinged with a UD Alert stating that an investigation was underway for a safety related incident at Lammot Dupont Lab. Two hours later another alert communicated further buildings would be closed and evacuated, notably Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, Brown Lab and Drake Lab. Students were urged to avoid The Green as well.

“UD Environmental Health and Safety staff are addressing an issue with emergency response officials regarding an isolated hazardous materials situation related to an experiment in Lammot Dupont Lab,” Peter Bothum, interim senior director of external relations at the university’s Office of Communications and Marketing, wrote in a statement to The Review. “All members of the University community are asked to avoid the South Green until further notice.”

The university has yet to comment on the origin of the situation which has resulted in caution tape blocking pathways on campus and a slew of emergency vehicles and personnel. A third UD Alert notified students of a controlled detonation that UD Environmental Health and Safety and Delaware State Police will conduct on the “Center Green.”

“Officials are asking everyone to not return to the area until a notice of all clear is sent via UD Alert,” Bothum stated.

The final UD Alert went out at 6:49 p.m., about an hour after students heard and saw the “boom” that concluded the detonation. Students, who had been waiting for hours to see what would happen, then dispersed from the perimeters of the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Laboratory.