Broadway’s 2023-24 year in review

In the approaching light of the 77th annual Tony Awards, the 2023-24 season of Broadway has been a rollercoaster. From revivals to originals, many plays and musicals have premiered and closed throughout the year, and Broadway has gifted audiences some sweet and sour surprises.

Revivals: Frequent returns to Broadway

There have been a significant number of revivals throughout the season, such as “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Parade,” “Here Lies Love” and “Spamalot.” All but the first have since closed, but all of these shows have made their revival debut decades after their original premiere.

Many of this season’s revivals have had showstopping performers and celebrities, from Daniel Radcliffe and Taran Killam to Ben Platt and Conrad Ricamora.

A recent revival to the scene is “The Wiz,” coming back to Broadway for the first time since its 1975 debut, four decades ago. The musical is a “vibrant Black cultural take” on “The Wizard of Oz” and stars Wayne Brady, Nichelle Lewis and Deborah Cox. “The Wiz” opened April 17 at the Marquis Theatre, and has since held over 15 performances and 18 previews as of March 2.

“Harmony,” the revival musical that tells the story of the Comedian Harmonists, opened Nov. 13, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and closed Feb. 4. The show starred Chip Zien, Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess.

Finally, previewing April 1, “Cabaret” opened April 21 for its fourth revival at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. The show, which delves into the conflict of clubgoers and romantics amid German facism, stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, both of whom are Tony nominees this year.

Not to forget, a few plays have joined the revival train. Three opened last year and two more followed suit this year.

One such play is “Purlie Victorious,” which originally premiered in 1961. The play stars Leslie Odom, Jr. as a traveling preacher attempting to save his home. Other cast members include Kara Young, Heather Alicia Simms and Jay O. Sanders. The show opened Sept. 27 and closed Feb. 4.

Another revival play is “Appropriate,” a 2014 Off-Broadway production that opened on Broadway Dec. 18 of last year at the Hayes Theatre. After it closed March 3, it transferred to the Belasco Theatre, where it played until June 23. The show stars Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, who later left the production after the Belasco transfer, Ella Beatty (Fanning’s replacement) and Corey Stoll as a family who unites and learns more about themselves as they fight over a deceased family member’s fortune.

From plays to musicals and everything in between, the 2023-24 season saw a rise of revival shows, some making a splash with several expansions and limited runs.

Originals: Fresh from the page onto the stage

Broadway has brought a fair amount of original content to enthusiastic theater-goers this year. Particularly in the plays, with one such being “Prayer for the French Republic,” which opened Jan. 9 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and closed March 3. The three-hour show is about three Jewish friends living in France and dealing with the antisemitic attacks around them.

“Prayer for the French Republic” was the only show to open during the winter season, as others opened later in April. These shows include “Stereophonic,” “Mary Jane” starring Rachel McAdams and “Mother Play,” the most recent original play to premiere starring Jessica Lange and Jim Parsons.

Original musicals that made their turn on Broadway include “Days of Wine and Roses,” a show about how alcoholism can negatively impact a relationship, and “Hell’s Kitchen,” a semi-autobiographical story of singer Alicia Keys’ life in Manhattan before fame.

From original works to the revivals, every play or musical has a chance of being nominated for winning a Tony. Only time will tell which ones will come out on top. That being said, when it is not awards being celebrated, it is the legacy of shows that have been going nonstop for several years.

Legacies: Anniversaries of long-lasting shows

On Oct. 30, 2023, “Wicked,” the hit musical based on the novel of the same name, celebrated 20 years of performances at the Gershwin Theatre.

“Wicked has stayed so relevant for 20 years because it is a story so many of us can relate to,” Alyssa Fox, the actress starring as Elphaba said. “We have all felt like an outsider at one point or another, and it touches people to see that played out on stage.”

Meanwhile earlier in 2023, the 35-year running classic, “The Phantom of the Opera” closed at the Majestic Theatre. “Phantom,” however, is still running on the West End. Regardless, a huge presence is now missed on Broadway.

Finally, some Broadway theaters took on another role as concert halls for musicians such as the Jonas Brothers and Melissa Etheridge. The brothers held five performances over five days at the Marquis Theatre, while Etheridge held 38 performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

As mentioned, “Harmony” returned to Broadway after its failed original opening in 2004. Not to mention, Stephen Sondheim’s final scored show “Here We Are” had its first preview Sep. 28, opened Oct. 22 at The Shed and closed Jan. 21.

The show, detailing the adventures of a few elites’ vision to run a dinner party, starred David Hyde Pierce, Bobby Cannavale and Micaela Diamond of “Parade” fame.

Looking to the future

This year alone, Broadway has seen a whirlwind of premieres, revivals and closings. Even at the end of the road, there are more shows to come, such as “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends,” the West End tribute to Sondheim starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. The show opens in March 2025.

For an even sooner opening, James Monroe Iglehart plays Louis Armstrong in the biographical musical, “A Wonderful World.” The show had pre-Broadway runs in New Orleans following a premiere at Miami Beach in 2021. It will open on Broadway Nov. 11 with previews starting Oct. 16.

In addition, several productions are scheduled to appear in New York, such as “The Bodyguard,” “BOOP!: The Betty Boop Musical” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

No matter the show, from an original play to a musical revival, there will always be something for anyone willing to venture onto Broadway to see. Of course, it’s essential to strike while the iron is hot, for not all shows can go on forever. That, in itself, is the thrill of Broadway.