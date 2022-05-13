BuildingX ushers in the future of STEM on campus

Tara Lennon/THE REVIEW

Workers knock down Mckinly Lab for the construction of BuildingX.

BY

Editor-in-Chief

As students walk down East Delaware Avenue, they can smell and feel the dust circulating from the construction of yet another interdisciplinary science building on campus.

Construction workers are tearing down McKinly Lab, which formerly housed the Biology and Physical Therapy Departments. After the demolition of McKinly, a new building, currently called BuildingX, will replace it. This building is one of several science-focused construction projects of the university in the last decade, which include the university’s Science Technology and Advanced Research Campus and the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Laboratory.

However, there have been few similar recent projects on campus aimed toward improving instructional space for the arts and humanities, like theater, for example.

“We have very poor classrooms to teach theater courses in, very poor, and there is no plan of action to remedy that,” Sandy Robbins, chair of the Theater Department, said. “So, buildings go up … pretty regularly for the sciences and STEM things, but there’s not even a discussion, that I’m aware of, of improving instructional spaces for theater.”

Leslie Reidel, a professor in the Theater Department, said that he has often taught his theater classes in Hartshorn Hall, a nearly 100 year-old building which he said has received little renovation in his time at the university.

“You can’t teach performance classes without proper performance space,” Reidel said.

John Pelesko, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said that BuildingX is for the university’s Biology, Psychology, Brain Sciences, Physics and Astronomy Departments because the fire that damaged 80% of McKinly Lab in 2017 left the university with a lack of STEM research spaces and teaching labs.

“We have struggled for a long time to have spaces where we could do advanced biology undergraduate instruction and that’ll be part of this building,” Pelesko said. “We’ve also really struggled to have places where we can do laboratory experience for students interested in neuroscience and that will be part of this building as well.”

The new building, according to Pelesko, is organized around three themes: mind, brain and behavior; models and mechanisms of human disease; and quantum science and engineering.

Pelesko said that funding was set aside for the new building in 2017 after the fire. In May 2021 amidst the pandemic, the university asked the state’s Joint Finance Committee for $35 million for this project, which they planned at the time to cost $150 million in total.

The same commitment to rebuilding STEM and science programs, not in just words but in action, has not been present for the Theater Department, according to Robbins.

Over the past few years, Robbins said the funding for the Theater Department has been “completely eroded,” with more than half of the funding that it had two years ago eliminated and with almost four-fifths of its staff laid off. Reidel added that this led to the removal of the graduate training program of the Theater Department.

On the administration’s part, Robbins said that it is well-meaning and says the right things when it comes to commitment to the arts.

“Being well-meaning isn’t enough, you’ve got to be willing to spend money,” Robbins said. “And if you’re not willing to spend money, all of the declarations of how much you love the arts really are just hollow.”

Pelesko said that the College of Arts and Sciences is currently in the process of conducting a “comprehensive space survey” for all departments in the college. The first goal of the survey is to understand the quality of the college’s spaces and the second goal is to improve those spaces.

Reidel said that it is essential for college campuses to provide students with several avenues of artistic stimulation. He pointed to how some of the world’s best scientists also remained committed to arts.

“Albert Einstein, for almost every day of his adult life, played the violin,” Reidel said.