“Calm” in context: Mindfulness at the university

BY ZOE LIPKIN

Staff Reporter

The wellness industry is booming. According to an article released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, the popularity of meditation more than tripled among adults between 2012 and 2017. Yoga’s popularity also increased significantly from 9.5% to 14.3% in that same time frame.

As American society has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, many medical and wellness-centered organizations have promoted mindfulness practices as a way to manage anxiety and cope with the uncertainty of this time.

The growing presence of mindfulness is palpable. One meditation app, Calm, quintupled its spending on TV commercials and tripled its spending on Facebook advertisements between March and August of 2020, according to a New York Times article. Another app, Headspace, spent $27.3 million on an ad campaign specifically for meditation in the pandemic at this time as well.

Mindfulness is more than a trend. With roots in Buddhist “sati,” mindfulness is guided by understandings about the value of meditation and its “breath-attention techniques” that date back centuries, according to an article published by Northeastern.

Mindfulness is also not exclusively reserved for one’s personal life. At the university, mindfulness has found its way into classrooms, research labs and extracurricular activities.

Dr. Amy Griffin, an associate professor in the university’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, has fused her neuroscience background, yoga certification and personal appreciation for meditation into a “Mindfulness and the Brain” course that has run for several years over the winter and spring semesters. The class trains students in mindfulness exercises, which generally are based around breathing and stress-reduction techniques, while teaching about the neurological underpinnings for meditation’s reported benefits. Students meditate ten minutes a day on their own time while taking the class and are regularly given opportunities to reflect on their experiences in their assignments.

Learning about the science behind meditation helps eliminate the skepticism around its usefulness, Griffin said. Another benefit of teaching meditation in a university setting is that students are held accountable by assignment schedules and the community of other new meditators in the class, according to Griffin.

“The comment that I get the most is that students sleep better,” Griffin said.

She went on to describe that students also have reported feeling more patient. This makes sense because meditating can dampen the fight-or-flight stress response, which makes us more reactive and makes it more difficult to think clearly and concentrate, Griffin said.

Sydney Zechman, a group yoga instructor at the university, spoke about the centering properties of mindfulness as well. She said that practicing yoga and mindfulness allows us to “connect with vital life force.” Being more attuned to our bodies and embracing being alive in this way cultivates “satcitananda,” which she described as a deeper level of awareness.

In the three weekly classes Zechman leads for faculty, she invites participants to share what is bothering them most so she can personalize each class to the needs of those in attendance.

“What I’ve heard most is, ‘my neck hurts from sitting at the desk,’” Zechman said.

As a yoga instructor, it then becomes important to reaffirm that movement does not cause that pain so faculty participants can be fully engaged and open to deeper awareness, according to Zechman.

Mindfulness has also historically been taught in the School of Music by adjunct instructor Jan Baty. However, her classes and workshops have not run since the pandemic.

Baty teaches mindfulness via the “Alexander Technique,” which she described as a movement-oriented practice that shines a light on habit.

“We need habit, but, unwittingly, it takes us over,” Baty said.

“Alexander Technique” can shift one’s focus from the goal to the journey, which can relieve some of the pressure that the constant push to achieve can create, according to Baty.

Mindfulness practices such as the ones Baty and Griffin teach can allow people to develop coping strategies to navigate personal challenges. One student confided that being in the Alexander Technique course gave him the reprieve he needed when his mother was ill, Baty said. Similarly, multiple students expressed gratitude for having meditation as a tool when dealing with the anxiety and uncertainty of spring 2020, according to Griffin.

“The awareness training that I’ve been so helped by in my life — one could bring that kind of approach into anything,” Baty said.