Campus COVID-19 update: What does “Protect the Flock” look like this semester?

BY JULIA NARDONE

Staff Reporter

Walking around campus this semester, there are fewer reminders of COVID-19 than there were two years ago, like frequent “Protect the Flock” signs or students donning masks.

After the two-week masking period at the beginning of the semester, masks have almost disappeared from campus. However, that does not mean COVID-19 is gone.

“COVID-19 is certainly here to stay,” Kelly Frick from Student Health Services (SHS) said. “The COVID-19 community risk has been fairly consistent in Delaware since August and the number of known cases on campus is lower compared to last year because we do not have mandatory testing this semester.”

Frick is a physician at SHS and is currently the interim medical director of SHS, which provides physical health services for all university students.

Frick advised that even without the mask requirement that students and staff stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters shots, stay home when they’re sick and wear a mask and test after being exposed. It is with these precautions that COVID-19 can remain a minimal threat.

According to Frick, in past years, winter is typically when COVID-19 and other respiratory disease cases start to rise. She suggested that students remain diligent when sick and continue to take precautions when necessary.

On-campus vaccine clinics like those at Pencader Residential Dining have also attempted to aid in the prevention of COVID-19 by providing both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu shots. Yet, some students are unsatisfied with the number of opportunities to receive them.

“I received an email from UD about the university holding a vaccine clinic and since I was looking to get my second booster, I clicked on the link and tried to sign up,” freshman Mithra Sankar said about the vaccine clinic on Sept. 9. “Unfortunately, it was all booked and it did not allow me to sign up so I was quite disappointed.”

The university plans to hold another vaccine clinic on Oct. 27, though the clinic runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. when some students may have mandatory classes or activities.

“UD partners with Alberton’s Pharmacy to provide COVID-19 vaccination and booster events on campus which allows us to order large quantities of vaccines to offer during each vaccine event,” Frick said. “COVID-19 vaccines and boosters come in multi-dose vials that must be used within 12 hours once the first dose is given, so UD hosts large vaccine events to reduce the chance of wasting unused doses in the rest of the vial.”

Frick also mentioned that students can receive boosters and vaccines through pharmacies close to campus via individual appointments with places like Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, ACME and the Hudson Center if they cannot make it to the university’s clinics.

“I would definitely like to see more clinics on campus and see them more publicly promoted,” Sankar said. “It would be a great way for students to be and feel more protected by the university.”