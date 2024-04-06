Campus exhibitions highlight James E. Newton and Chicory Magazine

BY CAROL LYNN SCHERLING

Staff Reporter

University alumni, colleagues, friends and family gathered at Mechanical Hall for a reception that honored the legacy of James E. Newton, a respected university educator and artist.

During the March 6 event, those who knew Newton spoke of his mentorship and activism in the African American community.

“We were actually married 54 years, and I was very blessed and missed him very much,” LaWanda Newton, Newton’s wife, said.

The exhibition, titled “The Artistic Legacy of James E.Newton: Heritage and Character Portraits,” includes a collection of Newton’s ink and acrylic drawings.

“The exhibition in Mechanical Hall Gallery was organized collaboratively with the four-case exhibition in Morris, but it is a separate, different exhibition,” Amanda Zehnder, chief curator for museums, said.

Born in Bridgeton, New Jersey, James E. Newton earned his bachelor’s degree in art and German from North Carolina Central University and a Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. He was the first African American to receive a Masters in Fine Arts at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

In 1947, he accepted a job as a full-time traveling art teacher, but the schools in which he taught and their locations are unknown.

Newton came to the university in 1972, where he founded and served as director of the Black American Studies Program. He continued to teach at the university until he retired in 2005, and he taught as supplemental faculty until 2016.

Newton passed away May 24, 2022, at the age of 80.

“Thank you to the community and all of you who took the time out of your life to come here this evening,” LaWanda Newton said at her husband’s exhibition. “It has been much appreciated.”

Chicory Magazine exhibition

Also available on display on the first floor at Morris Library were “Soul of the Butterfly” and “Poetry is Activism,” a traveling exhibition to honor Baltimore’s Chicory Magazine, published from 1966 to 1983.

The exhibition in Morris Library consisted of letters and other correspondence, as well as copies of the newsletter, “Aesthetic Dynamics,” that Newton founded in 1971.

“Soul of the Butterfly” and “Poetry is Activism” were originally separate exhibitions, but according to Jeannette Schollaert, project manager of “Poetry is Activism,” the project team for “Poetry is Activism” learned about “Soul of the Butterfly” through email correspondence with the exhibition’s curator, Mary Rizzo. This resulted in combining all three exhibition themes into one.

“As we hope to demonstrate in the ‘Poetry as Activism in Conversation with Chicory’ exhibition, we see the ‘Poetry as Activism’ project working towards similar goals as the ‘Soul of the Butterfly’ exhibition,” Schollaert said. “Both seek to explore the role of poetry, activism and literary community as well as the work and legacies of the Black Arts Movement.”

The “Soul of the Butterfly” traveling exhibition serves as an educational tool for audiences unfamiliar with Chicory and its impact on Baltimore residents and the African American community. Support for the exhibit came from the Whiting Foundation, Enoch Pratt Free Library and Rutgers University Newark.

Original copies of Chicory magazine, original submissions and photographs were on display on the first floor of Morris Library next to the Newton exhibition.

Chicory, an art and literary magazine, was created as an opportunity for African Americans who were living in the impoverished towns of Baltimore to express themselves through writing, art and photography. The magazine allowed the talents of Black writers, artists, photographers and activists to emerge and grow on a variety of topics, such as Martin Luther King’s, Jr.’s murder, police brutality, religion, gender and romance.

Chicory Magazine was published by the Enoch Pratt Free Library Press and funded by the Federal Office of Economic Opportunity’s Community Action Program. Sam Cornish created the magazine, while the publication was organized by Evelyn Levy, supervisor of Library Services for the Community Action Program, and Thelma Bell, one of the first African American children’s librarians.

The library published up to ten issues of Chicory per year in the publication’s 30-year history. By 1968, 500 copies of Chicory appeared monthly in libraries and neighborhood community centers.

Some writers of the magazine went on to successful careers, including screenwriter Rafael Alvarez, Terry Edmonds, who was the first Black speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, New York Times political columnist Tom Edsall and Mary Carter Smith, founder of The National Association of Black Storytellers.

Chicory Magazine published its last issue in 1983, but its legacy lives on in many ways. Its past editions are preserved in a digitalized form to introduce new generations to the magazine’s history. This task was completed by a team of editors and writers that included Rizzo, Melvin Brown and magazine creator Cornish.

In recent years, Enoch Pratt Library republished Chicory under a new title, New Chicory Review. This new updated publication is coordinated by the staff of Teen Center to provide Baltimore youth with opportunities through art, poetry, short stories and photography.

Though the “Soul of the Butterfly,” and “Poetry as Activism in Conversation with Chicory Magazine” exhibitions are closed, the legacy of these exhibits continues.

The James E. Newton Artistic Legacy exhibitions, ‘Heritage and Character Portraits’ at Mechanical Hall are open until May 16. It will reopen briefly for a special event during Alumni Weekend on June 1. “Poetic Roots” at the Delaware Art Museum closes on May 19, and “The Archival Record,” the four-case exhibition at Morris Library, is open until August 23.