Can you still enjoy a show even if one of its actors is problematic?

BY BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Staff Reporter

If you’ve been online at all in the past two months, then you’ve likely heard of the Netflix smash-hit “Wednesday” based on the beloved Addams Family character. Many watched the series and loved it – in fact, it has crossed the threshold of 1 billion hours viewed, meaning it is the third most-watched Netflix original series ever. Now, however, rewatching it and enjoying it almost seems wrong.

The show has become tainted in the eyes of many – why is that? It is because one of the main cast members, Percy Hynes White, who plays one of Wednesday’s main love interests, Xavier Thorpe, has faced many allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against him in recent weeks?

Harassment and assault allegations aren’t new to Hollywood, but this time the situation feels different. There have been allegations from multiple people — this time with photographic evidence of the offending messages and events. While in cases like this fans tend to give actors the benefit of the doubt, the myriad of evidence this time makes it extremely difficult to pretend like the actor is innocent.

Despite the fact that fans are increasingly demanding that the actor be recast or the character be written off, Netflix and the series showrunners have remained suspiciously silent on the issue.

Reading the allegations against the actor reminded me of a similar situation that happened recently with actor Ansel Elgort. In the months leading up to the release of Elgort’s starring turn in 2021’s “West Side Story” remake, two women came forward to reveal that the actor allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted them when they were minors and Elgort was an adult.

Similar to the situation with White, the “West Side Story” production company and production staff stayed silent even as more evidence was released to support the allegations, which leads to the question: how can we still allow ourselves to enjoy pieces of media starring alleged offenders?

With “West Side Story,” I found it a bit easier to place less weight on Elgort’s alleged crimes, simply because he is not the first (and won’t be the last) actor to play Tony, and isn’t the actor I automatically associate with the role.

Still, the fact that other actors have played the same role does not make Elgort’s alleged actions inexcusable; and despite the fact that he has been featured in a few roles since then, I am still holding out hope that he is held accountable.

In the case of “Wednesday,” the allegations feel harder to ignore, personally. Maybe this is because the show is geared towards a younger audience, or maybe because the character Xavier was originated by White and did not appear in the original “Addams Family,” and we can’t imagine another actor in the role the way we could with Elgort and Tony in “West Side Story.”

Overall, I will say that not watching a show due to an actor’s alleged crimes is a perfectly valid choice, but at the end of the day it is a personal choice, and I can promise you that I will not be judging if you watch something despite the actor’s crimes. I understand that some people can separate an actor as a person from their work, but I know that some people cannot.

In the future, I hope that the film and television industry holds actors accountable for their actions and does not choose to let actors get away with alleged sexual assaults and harassment because of their levels of fame and popularity.