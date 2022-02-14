Carty looks to bring aggressive style and rejuvenated offense to Blue Hens

Courtesy of Delaware Athletics/Mark Campbell

Following a disappointing 5-6 season, Delaware football is full of fresh faces, including first-time head coach and former Blue Hen, Ryan Carty.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

From a fall season devoid of football to a spring schedule in 2021, the Blue Hens have navigated an unorthodox timeline over the past two seasons. By May of last year, the program was competing and succeeding in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.

But just a handful of months later, the program is starting over with a new coaching staff and a refreshed vision for success at the FCS level.



Following a 5-6 record and a season-ending home loss to rival Villanova, head coach Danny Rocco (31-23, 2017 to 2021) was relieved of his duties by the university just months after leading the team to the FCS Semifinals during a shortened spring season.

On Dec. 10, university alum and former quarterback Ryan Carty was announced as Rocco’s replacement. Since 2018, Carty has served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Sam Houston State, which included their national championship campaign during the 2021 spring season.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better, it’s a dream job for me being able to come back to a place that I have a lot of love for,” Carty said. “It gives me the opportunity to change the lives of people who were a lot like me.”

After Carty’s hire, many Blue Hens in the transfer portal — including starting quarterback Nolan Henderson and receiver Thyrick Pitts — opted to return to Newark.

Earlier this month, Delaware added three transfer players, including two receivers. Graduate student Michael Jackson Jr. from VMI joins the Blue Hens receiving corps after posting 695 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Former Presbyterian receiver Jalyn Witcher will enter his first season for the Blue Hens as a sophomore. In his freshman year, the 5’10”, 175-pound Witcher tallied 80 receptions, 1,120 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Carty said the plan for the offense and program as a whole is to play an “aggressive, explosive, intense style of football.” A large portion of the coaching staff was overhauled to fit Carty’s new vision.



Terence Archer, tight ends coach, and Chris Rogers, offensive line coach and run game coordinator, were brought onto the offensive staff after coaching alongside Carty at Sam Houston State.

“There’s something to be said about consistency, and especially staff consistency,” Carty said. “To be able to say something and have most of the people in the room understand what you’re saying, it helps.”

Former Yale University assistant Sean Goldrich was hired as the quarterbacks coach, while former Blue Hen Andrew Pierce was brought in to coach the running backs.

Along with Pierce, 2011 alum Siddiq Haynes joined the staff as the defensive line coach and 2013 alum Paul Worrilow joined as a volunteer assistant.

“I didn’t go out and say I need to hire a bunch of Delaware alums,” Carty said. “I had some criteria I wanted to fill in my coaching staff, and not surprisingly, some Delaware alums fit that profile.”

Defensive Coordinator Manny Rojas maintains his position after leading one of the nation’s top defenses this past spring. While Carty’s speciality and background is on the offensive side, he maintained that he wanted the program’s aggressive and competitive mentality to align in all three phases.

“Coach Rojas is a great football coach and he’s proven that,” Carty said. “We don’t want to change too much of that. Mentality wise as a program, we want to align. We’re all on the same page in this coaching staff.”

Last year’s defense took a step down from the unit’s spring version that limited opponents to 14.4 points and 239.4 points per game. But many of the struggles for the Blue Hens came on offense, especially against rivals James Madison and Villanova, where just a combined 23 points were scored.

While many of the team’s hopes rested on the health of Henderson this past fall, Carty mentioned that there is an emphasis on depth and competition that goes beyond just the veterans and starters.



“We have to make sure that there’s more quarterback depth than just Nolan,” Carty said. “We have to make sure there are people in this program getting better on a daily basis. No matter what, there are people in this program that understand that competition is something that is going to raise the level of our program.”

With the hire of a former Blue Hen and a young, offensive mind, there seems to be a sense of excitement in Newark for the rebirth of what many considered to be an FCS dynasty under former head coaches, Tubby Raymond and K.C. Keeler.

“I can’t be happier with the trajectory we have right now and the support we’ve gotten from the fans, community, alums and the athletic department,” Carty said. “We have the ability right now to get our student-athletes better and develop them when they get here, and that’s on us to go get it done.”