Celebrity Chef Dana Herbert sweetens up university dining

Chef Dana Herbert, a university alumnus and winner of “Cake Boss: Next Great Baker,” is making his comeback to the university this spring semester. An extension of his own company, Desserts by Dana, where students can order many sweet treats like cookies, brownies, cake towers and molten lava cake, is now open in the Perkins Student Center.

“I loved campus here,” Herbert said. “It’s big, in that you get this big school feel, but the professors are kinda tightening it so you didn’t feel like a number in the class. Which is what I loved about this school.”

Herbert grew up in many places around the country but has always found Delaware to be his home. He attended high school at John Dickinson in Wilmington and graduated with a Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management undergraduate degree from the university.

Herbert was not crowned the “King of Cakes” for nothing. After graduating from the university in 1998, he opened Desserts by Dana and appeared on many cooking shows. Most notably, Herbert was a contestant on Buddy Valastro’s “Cake Boss: Next Great Baker” in 2010 — which he won.

As a result of winning the show, Herbert was granted the opportunity to work with Valastro in his bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey.

“Buddy was really nice,” Herbert said. “He really allowed me to see how he structured his bakery. He let me see why he put things in certain places, he told me to think about the flow from things coming in the shop and going out the front door, how to make that most efficient. He showed me how big your bakery should be, thinking about size and so forth, so that you not only have something to work in but something to grow into.”

Herbert attributes his success in part to his mentorships, professors and experiences while attending the university. As a celebrated chef, Herbert wants to return the favor by being a mentor himself. Specifically, he hopes to teach students enrolled in the hospitality program and allow them to gain culinary experience by working in his shop.

“I see students with mentors, I see students without mentors,” Herbert said. “The ones that have the mentors, you see their careers exploding. Why? Because they have people that have walked that path, or they know the people on that particular path that they want to go.”

Herbert has been able to connect with those of his former professors who are still teaching at the university, like Robert Nelson and Joe DiGregorio. Herbert was a prep cook for Nelson’s kitchen at Vita Nova and was also on a show that Nelson filmed at the restaurant when Herbert attended the university.

“[Nelson] came into my shop,” Herbert said. “He’s like ‘Man, to see what you’ve done on TV, I remember you were my prep guy for my TV show and now you’ve done 11 different television shows and you have your own TV show going. I couldn’t be more happy.’”

Students who work at Desserts by Dana, like Ben Quinutolo, a senior agriculture and natural resources major, have found it to be a fulfilling experience.

“I love it,” Quinutolo stated in an email message. “[It is] a great environment, educational, and he’s open to innovation and any ideas we have. He is a great family guy overall.”

Herbert came to the university even after many different universities reached out to him to bring his bakery to their campus. As for now, he plans on keeping Desserts by Dana as a long-term relationship with the university.

“We’re looking to be here long term,” Herbert said. “We’re looking to be here for years and to serve the students.”

You can find Desserts by Dana on Grubhub to order and can connect with them on their Instagram, @dessertsbydanaud.