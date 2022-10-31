Chicken Scratch: Always plotting something Chicken ScratchChicken Scratch: Always plotting something FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp October 31, 2022 BY DANNY TULL Illustrator What’s life in a graveyard like during Halloween? Our two tombstone pals will be sure to let you know. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Commentary: Roots Wrap review November 2, 2022 Editorial: The university needs to provide better housing for students November 1, 2022 Mosaic tries something new: Gotta have a Wawa November 1, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Commentary: Roots Wrap review November 2, 2022 Editorial: The university needs to provide better housing for students November 1, 2022 Mosaic tries something new: Gotta have a Wawa November 1, 2022 Poem: Who is YouDee? (Satire) November 1, 2022 Halloween Horoscopes October 31, 2022 Photo Gallery: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Fundraiser October 31, 2022 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Commentary: Roots Wrap review Editorial: The university needs to provide better housing for students Mosaic tries something new: Gotta have a Wawa Poem: Who is YouDee? (Satire) Halloween Horoscopes Photo Gallery: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Fundraiser Opinion: What freshman comp sci has taught me about the university’s priorities Five horrifying books that will fill you with lingering dread this Halloween