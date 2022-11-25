Chicken Scratch: Art

This week’s art submissions feature work done by artists Sarah Wessel, Onel Jeanbaptiste, Audrey Tong, Tatum Chapdelaine, Jacob Letnaunchyn, Ellie Smith, Larissa V. Heather, and Maddy McManus.

“Delaware Autumn”

Maddy McManus

“Fall Abstract”

Larissa V. Heather

“Fall at UD”

Audrey Tong

“Red”

Sarah Wessel

32×36″ Monochromatic abstract acrylic painting done for ART331, Intermediate Painting.

“squirrel”

Ellie Smith

“Just Hanging Around in Fall”

Jacob Letnaunchyn

My friend Logan hanging around in a tree during fall.

“Cozy Autumn“

Tatum Chapdelaine

Digital illustration inspired by the coziness of fall weather.

“Within Autumns Reach”

Onel Jeanbaptiste

Fall photoshoot on SONY ZV-1 24-70 mm lens F1.8 – 2.8.