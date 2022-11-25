Saturday, November 26, 2022

Chicken Scratch: Art

Chicken ScratchArtChicken Scratch: Art

This week’s art submissions feature work done by artists Sarah Wessel, Onel Jeanbaptiste, Audrey Tong, Tatum Chapdelaine, Jacob Letnaunchyn, Ellie Smith, Larissa V. Heather, and Maddy McManus.

“Delaware Autumn”

Maddy McManus

“Fall Abstract”

Larissa V. Heather

“Fall at UD”

Audrey Tong

“Red”

Sarah Wessel

32×36″ Monochromatic abstract acrylic painting done for ART331, Intermediate Painting.

“squirrel”

Ellie Smith

“Just Hanging Around in Fall”

Jacob Letnaunchyn

My friend Logan hanging around in a tree during fall.

Cozy Autumn

Tatum Chapdelaine

Digital illustration inspired by the coziness of fall weather.

“Within Autumns Reach”

Onel Jeanbaptiste

Fall photoshoot on SONY ZV-1 24-70 mm lens F1.8 – 2.8.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.