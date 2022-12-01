Chicken Scratch: Art

This week’s art submissions feature work done by artists Sarah Wessel, Onel Jeanbaptiste, Audrey Tong, Jacob Letnaunchyn, Aidan Fraser, Larissa Veronica Heather and Maddy McManus.
The Sky
Onel Jeanbaptiste
Getty
Aidan Fraser
Photo of sunset/moonrise, November 13, 2021, shot on Kodak Ektachrome Slide film.
Scottish Highlanders
Sarah Wessel
24×36″ Acrylic landscape painting done for ART331, Intermediate Painting.
Here Comes the Sun
Audrey Tong
A beach sunrise to help us get through the colder months.
PIGEONS
Maddy McManus
Dancer En Pointe
Larissa Veronica Heather
Dancer
Larissa Veronica Heather
F451 at 451 Fahrenheit
Jacob Letnaunchyn
Exactly what the name says.