Friday, December 2, 2022

Chicken Scratch: Art

This week’s art submissions feature work done by artists Sarah Wessel, Onel Jeanbaptiste, Audrey Tong, Jacob Letnaunchyn, Aidan Fraser, Larissa Veronica Heather and Maddy McManus.

The Sky
Onel Jeanbaptiste

Getty
Aidan Fraser

Photo of sunset/moonrise, November 13, 2021, shot on Kodak Ektachrome Slide film.

Scottish Highlanders
Sarah Wessel

24×36″ Acrylic landscape painting done for ART331, Intermediate Painting.

Here Comes the Sun
Audrey Tong

A beach sunrise to help us get through the colder months.

PIGEONS
Maddy McManus

Dancer En Pointe
Larissa Veronica Heather

Dancer
Larissa Veronica Heather

F451 at 451 Fahrenheit
Jacob Letnaunchyn

Exactly what the name says.

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

