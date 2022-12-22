Chicken Scratch: Art

Thursday, December 22, 2022

This week’s art submissions feature work done by artists Onel Jeanbaptiste, Jacob Letnaunchyn, Aidan Fraser, Larissa V. Heather, and Audrey Tong, with a theme revolving around the season of winter.

Blue Water
Larissa V. Heather

Scene
Onel Jeanbaptiste

Creating a movie scene within a picture.

Missing the Snow
Jacob Letnaunchyn

Picture of people playing in the snow during the winter time.

Redding Volley
Jacob Letnaunchyn

Moon Over the Trees
Aidan Fraser

Moonset over the trees, shot on LOMO Purple 400, a pseudo-infrared color shifting film.

Birds on a Bare Branch
Audrey Tong

Two Carolina Sparrows perch on a bare branch.

