Chicken Scratch: Art

This week’s art submissions feature work done by artists Onel Jeanbaptiste, Jacob Letnaunchyn, Aidan Fraser, Larissa V. Heather, and Audrey Tong, with a theme revolving around the season of winter.
Blue Water
Larissa V. Heather
Scene
Onel Jeanbaptiste
Creating a movie scene within a picture.
Missing the Snow
Jacob Letnaunchyn
Picture of people playing in the snow during the winter time.
Redding Volley
Jacob Letnaunchyn
Moon Over the Trees
Aidan Fraser
Moonset over the trees, shot on LOMO Purple 400, a pseudo-infrared color shifting film.
Birds on a Bare Branch
Audrey Tong
Two Carolina Sparrows perch on a bare branch.