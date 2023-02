This week’s art submissions feature work done by artists Aidan Fraser, Larissa V. Heather, Bianka Heather, Danny Tull, Ellie Smith, Tatum Chapdelaine, and Audrey Tong.

Pole

Aidan Fraser Sunflower Mush

Bianka Heather

NYC

Audrey Tong Energy

Tatum Chapdelaine

Snow Frame

Larissa V. Heather RIP Wall-e the Detonator

Danny Tull

Killarney

Ellie Smith