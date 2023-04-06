Chicken Scratch: Art – Travel

This installment of Chicken Scratch features Jordan Rosales, Bianka Heather, Wanning Wang, Julia Diamond, Nicole Curnan, Audrey Tong, and Tatum Chapdelaine. All works here follow the theme “Travel.”

Flight

Wanning Wang

Gypsum Dunes – Dunes at White Sands National Park, New Mexico

Jordan Rosales Foreign Streets

Nicole Curnan

Greek Horizons

Nicole Curnan View from a Standing Guard

Wanning Wang

Rolling Fields – Picnic table on a farmland

Julia Diamond Draped over Jefferson – National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.

Audrey Tong

Biking

Tatum Chapdelaine Stormy Sands

Bianka Heather