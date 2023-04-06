Friday, April 7, 2023

Chicken Scratch: Art – Travel

Chicken ScratchArtChicken Scratch: Art - Travel

This installment of Chicken Scratch features Jordan Rosales, Bianka Heather, Wanning Wang, Julia Diamond, Nicole Curnan, Audrey Tong, and Tatum Chapdelaine. All works here follow the theme “Travel.”

Flight 
Wanning Wang

Gypsum Dunes – Dunes at White Sands National Park, New Mexico
Jordan Rosales

Foreign Streets
Nicole Curnan

Greek Horizons 
Nicole Curnan

View from a Standing Guard 
Wanning Wang

Rolling Fields – Picnic table on a farmland
Julia Diamond

Draped over Jefferson – National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.
Audrey Tong

Biking
Tatum Chapdelaine

Stormy Sands
Bianka Heather

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.