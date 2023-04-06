Chicken Scratch: Art – Travel

This installment of Chicken Scratch features Jordan Rosales, Bianka Heather, Wanning Wang, Julia Diamond, Nicole Curnan, Audrey Tong, and Tatum Chapdelaine. All works here follow the theme “Travel.”
Flight
Wanning Wang
Gypsum Dunes – Dunes at White Sands National Park, New Mexico
Jordan Rosales
Foreign Streets
Nicole Curnan
Greek Horizons
Nicole Curnan
View from a Standing Guard
Wanning Wang
Rolling Fields – Picnic table on a farmland
Julia Diamond
Draped over Jefferson – National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.
Audrey Tong
Biking
Tatum Chapdelaine
Stormy Sands
Bianka Heather