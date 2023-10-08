Monday, October 9, 2023

Chicken Scratch: Art

Chicken ScratchArtChicken Scratch: Art
Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW

This installment of Chicken Scratch features Julia Diamond, Gianna Houck, Hannah Paliath, Wanning Wang, Larissa Veronica Heather, Maddy McManus, and Jordan Rosales.

Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Wanning Wang/THE REVIEW
Wanning Wang/THE REVIEW
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Jordan Rosales

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.