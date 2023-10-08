Chicken Scratch: Art Chicken ScratchArtChicken Scratch: Art FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW October 8, 2023 This installment of Chicken Scratch features Julia Diamond, Gianna Houck, Hannah Paliath, Wanning Wang, Larissa Veronica Heather, Maddy McManus, and Jordan Rosales. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Wanning Wang/THE REVIEW Wanning Wang/THE REVIEW Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Photo Gallery: Collar Scholars October 8, 2023 Gore Hall temporarily evacuated Friday afternoon October 6, 2023 Money: Yours, mine, or ours? October 6, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Photo Gallery: Collar Scholars October 8, 2023 Gore Hall temporarily evacuated Friday afternoon October 6, 2023 Money: Yours, mine, or ours? October 6, 2023 Chicken Scratch: Henny Day Now: October 6th October 6, 2023 Happy Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month: I went to an HOLA meeting for the first time October 5, 2023 Photo Gallery: Volleyball defeats Charleston October 5, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Photo Gallery: Collar Scholars Gore Hall temporarily evacuated Friday afternoon Money: Yours, mine, or ours? Chicken Scratch: Henny Day Now: October 6th Happy Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month: I went to an HOLA meeting for the first time Photo Gallery: Volleyball defeats Charleston Mosaic tries something new: Avelo Airlines Quitting: the lost art of choosing yourself