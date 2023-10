Chicken Scratch: Art – Architecture

This installment of Chicken Scratch features Jacob Letnaunchyn, Jordan Rosales, Danny Tull, Julia Diamond, Wanning Wang, Hannah Paliath, Gianna Houck, Christina Natalini, and Maddy McManus. All works here follow the theme “Architechture.”

DC on Film

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Department of the Treasury

Wanning Wang/THE REVIEW Lyceum

Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW

Hudson Yards

Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Architectonic

Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Danny Tull/THE REVIEW

Kate’s

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Palace of Westminster

Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW Street Signs

Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW