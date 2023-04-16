This photo gallery installment, Noise of Newark, features Gianna Houck, Jordan Rosales, Daniel Tull, Wanning Wang, Jacob Letnaunchyn, and Audrey Tong. All works here follow the theme, “Favorite Study Spot.”

Study Break

Wanning Wang Mid Day Chat – Photo of two people chatting on the ledge outside of Morris Library

Gianna Houck

Juxtaposed Studying – Studying between the bookshelves

Audrey Tong Moon Rise – A moonlit Mitchell Hall

Jordan Rosales

CR Goats – The goats down a path from east campus leading to south green

Daniel Tull Sun’s Out, Books Out

Jacob Letnaunchyn