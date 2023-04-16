Sunday, April 16, 2023

Noise of Newark

Noise of Newark

This photo gallery installment, Noise of Newark, features Gianna Houck, Jordan Rosales, Daniel Tull, Wanning Wang, Jacob Letnaunchyn, and Audrey Tong. All works here follow the theme, “Favorite Study Spot.”

Study Break 
Wanning Wang

Mid Day ChatPhoto of two people chatting on the ledge outside of Morris Library
Gianna Houck

Juxtaposed StudyingStudying between the bookshelves
Audrey Tong

Moon RiseA moonlit Mitchell Hall
Jordan Rosales

CR GoatsThe goats down a path from east campus leading to south green
Daniel Tull

Sun’s Out, Books Out
Jacob Letnaunchyn

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

