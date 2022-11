Sarah Wessel/THE REVIEW

“Orchard Grass”

24×36″ Acrylic landscape painting done for ART331, Intermediate Painting.

Onel Jeanbaptiste /THE REVIEW

Review Illustrator, OJ, painted custom Nike Air Forces with acrylic paint as a commissioned piece.

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Newark Natural Foods hosts a farmers’ market every Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the months from May to November.