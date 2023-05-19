Chicken Scratch: Henny Day Now: Where’s Henny Chicken ScratchChicken Scratch: Henny Day Now: Where's Henny FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp May 19, 2023 By Danny Tull Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Poem: Ode to my cat May 19, 2023 Graduate students reveal devastating off-campus living situations May 19, 2023 Movie Review: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” May 18, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Poem: Ode to my cat May 19, 2023 Graduate students reveal devastating off-campus living situations May 19, 2023 Movie Review: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” May 18, 2023 Community spotlight: Little Goat and Peach Blossom co-founder Olivia Brinton May 18, 2023 A behind the scenes glimpse into the Resident Ensemble Players’ performance of “Medea” May 17, 2023 Photo Gallery: La Feira May 17, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Poem: Ode to my cat Graduate students reveal devastating off-campus living situations Movie Review: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Community spotlight: Little Goat and Peach Blossom co-founder Olivia Brinton A behind the scenes glimpse into the Resident Ensemble Players’ performance of “Medea” Photo Gallery: La Feira Photo Gallery: Men’s Lacrosse CAA Championship Marijuana legalization leads to positive student reaction