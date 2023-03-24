Chicken Scratch: ISE lABS: The Climb Chicken ScratchChicken Scratch: ISE lABS: The Climb FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp March 24, 2023 By Danny Tull Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Chicken Scratch: Art: March Print Edition March 23, 2023 Photo Gallery: Perkins Live on Feb. 24 March 22, 2023 Mothers of Trayvon Martin and Leslie Prater discuss loss, police violence and positive change March 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Chicken Scratch: Art: March Print Edition March 23, 2023 Photo Gallery: Perkins Live on Feb. 24 March 22, 2023 Mothers of Trayvon Martin and Leslie Prater discuss loss, police violence and positive change March 21, 2023 Review: “Focus on Painting” exhibition offers a sampling of digestible “art snacks” from a larger feast March 21, 2023 Gun violence is a terrible reality of our generation, and we need the university to protect us March 17, 2023 Recent arrest leads to questions about campus alerts March 16, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Chicken Scratch: Art: March Print Edition Photo Gallery: Perkins Live on Feb. 24 Mothers of Trayvon Martin and Leslie Prater discuss loss, police violence and positive change Review: “Focus on Painting” exhibition offers a sampling of digestible “art snacks” from a larger feast Gun violence is a terrible reality of our generation, and we need the university to protect us Recent arrest leads to questions about campus alerts Winds of change: Delaware commences spring football practice, quarterback competition Photo gallery: Delaware baseball falls to No. 18 Maryland 13-11 in windy, extra-inning contest