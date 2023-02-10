Chicken Scratch: Rotten Eggs Spotify Playlist Chicken ScratchArtChicken Scratch: Rotten Eggs Spotify Playlist FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp By Danny Tull February 10, 2023 By Danny Tull Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Everything you should know about parking in Newark in 2023 February 9, 2023 Delaware softball looking to break through in 2023 behind an experienced, talented infield February 9, 2023 Poem: Wherefore art thou brain cells? February 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Everything you should know about parking in Newark in 2023 February 9, 2023 Delaware softball looking to break through in 2023 behind an experienced, talented infield February 9, 2023 Poem: Wherefore art thou brain cells? February 9, 2023 Chicken Scratch: Art: February Print Edition February 9, 2023 Breaking: Isolated hazardous materials situation developing on campus February 8, 2023 History course on Ukraine sparks students’ emotional and intellectual interest February 8, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Everything you should know about parking in Newark in 2023 Delaware softball looking to break through in 2023 behind an experienced, talented infield Poem: Wherefore art thou brain cells? Chicken Scratch: Art: February Print Edition Breaking: Isolated hazardous materials situation developing on campus History course on Ukraine sparks students’ emotional and intellectual interest Coming off of tournament success, Delaware men’s lacrosse has all eyes on 2023 “Power to the Poet” preview: SDI strives to take an intersectional approach to Black History Month