Choir School of Delaware set to celebrate Mexican-American culture with Chicana Collaborative

JORDANNA GARLAND

Managing Arts and Culture Editor

Well known for its musical education after-school program, the Choir School of Delaware (CSD,) along with the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, will be hosting its Chicana Collaborative event on March 22 at Sapitos, a quinceañera venue located in Wilmington.

Embracing and celebrating Latinx culture, this free event will include authentic Mexican cuisine, selections from a new Cuban-led musical, Aztec dancing, poetry written by Chicana poets and a panel discussion centered around what it means to be Chicana in the United States.

“Chicana” is a word that describes the identity of an American woman of Mexican origin or descent. University alum and CSD Family Services Coordinator Karelin Torres explained why this event means so much to her in honoring her Chicana identity.

“I don’t think I’ve ever taken a professional space or a communal space to talk about my experience growing up,” Torres said. “It just feels amazing to collaborate with such strong and beautiful people … and we’re all kind of just putting a little piece of ourselves on a little plate to show everyone.”

Provided by Sapitos, the menu for the event – which is free and open to the public – includes poblano sauce pasta, grilled chicken, a pineapple salsa and a corn salsa, as well as appetizers. Drinks will also be available for purchase during the 6 p.m. happy hour.

“Siluetas,” a new musical written by Dominican playwright and composer Erlina Ortiz tells the story of a Cuban-American immigrant and a Syrian refugee who move-in together during the 2016 presidential campaign. To kick off the event, two songs from the musical will be performed by Ortiz.

According to Torres, for some members of the Philadelphia-based Aztec dance troupe, Canpatlaneci, dancing is how they connect with their Mexican roots. Aztec dancing dates back to pre-Hispanic Mexico, taking the form of rituals performed for the gods and helping people connect with nature. The Aztec dances were also considered to be a ritualistic cleansing of the body and soul.

Leading up to the event, to learn about the importance of Chicana and Latinx culture, CSD students will study works from Chicana poets and artists and examine texts that recontextualize what it means to be an American through an immigrant lens. The students, who are aged 7 to 17, will also be participating in the event by reciting poetry from Chicana poets.

“We have lots of kids that are Afro-Latina or are just Mexican or are coming from an environment where their one parent identifies as one thing and then the other is a different thing,” said Sophia DiLeo, Operations and Development Assistant at the CSD. “We wanted to give our kids the opportunity to be immersed in this beautiful culture and a wide range of creative mediums.”

While uplifting the Latinx community, it was equally important for the CSD to highlight small and local Latinx-owned businesses. DiLeo praised the accessibility and affordability of Sapitos, stating how it provides everything in-house, from the food to the decorations to even the quinceañera dresses.

The recognition doesn’t stop at the performances and panel discussions. Torres mentioned that the photographer capturing the event, Monse Lerdo – the founder of Modern Art Photography LLC – is Mexican-American.

After a brief intermission, the panel discussion will be facilitated by university anthropology professor Carla Guerrón Montero. Panelists will include Torres, music professor Noël Archambeault and two Latinx Wilmington community leaders, Alejandra Villamares and university alum Francisca Moreno.

With work in Latin American studies, Iberian studies, Africana studies and women and gender studies, Guerrón Montero holds many interdisciplinary understandings of culture as an anthropologist. Guerrón Montero specifically studies identity among marginalized communities in countries such as Brazil, Grenada, Panama and her native country of Ecuador.

Villamares is a communications and media specialist at The Rodel Charitable Foundation, an organization dedicated to strengthening Delaware’s public education system by working with the community and educators to create positive change in schools.

Moreno is a social justice advocate and educator, with a specific focus on domestic violence. They are on the Delaware Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, and they also work very closely with the Latinx community.

The event was inspired by the Chicana Art Song Project, a 2022 musical performance that recognized the lack of Mexican artists in the classical repertoire. Created by Archambeault, a Chicana woman herself, the performance expanded on the European repertoire by incorporating traditional Mexican musical elements like mariachi and ranchero. Selections from the Chicana Art Song Project will be featured in the event.

“I think it’s just important to showcase all these different narratives because not one is the same, and it doesn’t look the same, and it’s just important for our community to be informed,” Torres said. “Representation matters, and it shows us a lot of things that we haven’t learned or we aren’t even aware of yet.”