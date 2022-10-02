Cinema is back with a vengeance as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down

BY MIA GALLO

Executive Editor

As the smell of freshly-popped popcorn reverberated through the movie theater lobby, I excitedly printed out the tickets I had purchased online. My first time back at the cinema after the COVID-19 pandemic ran rampant across the globe was to see “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the popular 1980s film that stars Tom Cruise.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was filmed in 2018 and only just made its theater debut, beginning on May 27. After a video of a scene where Miles Teller, one of the stars, danced shirtless on a beach went viral on TikTok, a new wave of viewers (myself included) tuned in to the movie about U.S. Navy fighter pilots.

The power of social media prevailed in a big way by intriguing this younger audience. Although the scene that went incredibly viral was only about a minute long, the story kept me and other viewers captivated by the characters.

“Top Gun: Maverick” follows Rooster (portrayed by Teller) as he embarks on his journey at Top Gun, a school for the top 1% of Navy fighter pilots. Rooster’s father, Goose was Maverick’s (Cruise) best friend and Radar Intercept Officer before he suffered an untimely death with Maverick at the helm.

The movie became the sixth highest-grossing film at the domestic box office and raked in $1.4 billion internationally. However, this action film was not the only one to make noise and generate Oscar buzz at the theater this season.

Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis” starring Austin Butler also entered the theater with a bang this awards season. After the premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the cast and crew received a 12-minute standing ovation, the longest of the festival. “Elvis” began to take the theaters by storm starting on June 24 in the United States.

Clocking in at two hours and 39 minutes long, “Elvis” takes viewers through Elvis Presley’s rise to international stardom and the eventual demise of his career, marriage and life. Moviegoers watch Butler’s Elvis explore the Memphis music scene at a very early age, specifically how the majority of his melodic inspiration came from Black musicians.

Many consider this to be Butler’s breakthrough role in establishing himself as a legitimate actor, myself included. Before “Elvis,” Butler frequented teen and adolescent television shows and secured a few minor film roles. However, the 31-year-old actor wholeheartedly committed to effectively becoming Elvis Presley for this film, even donning a Tennessee accent during the press tour, a move that elicited a lot of opinions and even more buzz.

“Elvis” grossed $284.1 million internationally at the box office claiming the spot of the second highest grossing musician biopic.

Another film in theaters that seemingly everyone has been chattering about is Olivia Wilde’s second directorial project, “Don’t Worry Darling.” This marquee is full of huge names such as Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, to just name a few. The movie is a psychological thriller centered around an idyllic 1950s community, Victory, that takes a turn for the worst.

As rumors have swirled for approximately the past year and a half that Wilde and Styles are romantically involved, the anticipation for the film has been growing as serious as their alleged relationship.

Social media and entertainment news outlets worldwide have been finely tuned into the throws of drama surrounding the “Don’t Worry Darling” cast, set and press tour for a whole year but most specifically within the last two months.

Between a theory that Styles spit on Pine at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month and speculations that Pugh and Wilde vehemently hate each other, the entertainment industry has been overrun with discussion, drumming up even more interest in the film.

The international premiere of the film was on September 23 so only time will tell how “Don’t Worry Darling” performs at the box office. It is worth it to add that I did see the movie twice within the first 24 hours of its release. Whether that is due to the great cinematography or my obsession with Harry Styles is up for debate.

2022 is the year that the film industry has been rejuvenated and brought back to life in a post-pandemic world. This year’s Oscars will undoubtedly be fought tooth and nail by these record-breaking productions that have dominated the media circus.