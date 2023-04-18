Classes to be lengthened next semester

BY TABITHA REEVES

Associate News Editor

Last fall, students were frustrated over the lack of a Re-Coop Day – the one school day during the fall semester, outside of Thanksgiving Break, that students are free of class commitments. What most of the student body did not know at the time was that the absence of a Re-Coop Day was the indicator of a recurring issue with the university’s academic calendar.

Due primarily to a uniquely long winter break, the days the university can give students off, while remaining an accredited institution, are limited. Universities must meet the federal definition of a “credit hour,” guaranteeing that students are experiencing a certain amount of time in the classroom.

At their May 2022 meeting, the Faculty Senate moved to lengthen all class periods by five minutes starting in the fall 2023 semester. The decision both helps to relieve the university’s tight schedule and also ensures that federal accreditation policies are still being met.

Despite the fact that the change was decided upon over a year ago, the university did not notify the student body until April 7. The university’s Office of Communications and Marketing did not comment on the change, but asked for the opportunity to inform students prior to the publication of this article.

University registrar Amanda Steele-Middleton explained the reason for the change, stating that after studying both the university’s credit hour policies and the academic calendar creation policies “things weren’t quite aligning in the math.”

“It’s not that we weren’t complying with policy, but we wanted to make sure that as we changed our policy that we were making sure that we aligned with that credit hour policy, that we didn’t vary from it, or from best practices,” Steele-Middleton said.

When deciding what amendment to make, the Office of the Registrar played with various ideas. Saturday classes, a shortened Thanksgiving or winter break and adding a week of school to the beginning or end of the semester were all suggestions that were considered before deciding to extend class periods.

“Even though it extends the day by just a few minutes if you’re in that last meeting pattern time, it was substantially less disruptive than adding an entire week to the beginning or end of an academic semester,” Steele-Middleton said.

One member of the Faculty Senate, physics and astronomy professor John Morgan, raised concerns about the benefit, or lack thereof, of requiring students to sit in class for five more minutes, missing out on potential studying time.

“You can add minutes to classes, but you can’t add hours to days,” Morgan said, repeating a fact he has stood by throughout academic calendar conversation within the Faculty Senate for years.

Recalling lecture halls filled with students on laptops doing anything but taking notes, Morgan argued that students need plenty of time outside of class to learn through homework assignments and studying.

Students are not the only ones who may not receive any direct benefit from longer class periods. John Jebb, parliamentarian of the Faculty Senate and a professor of English at the university, pointed out that professors will need more teaching material, referencing an infamous line from Jaws: “We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

“We’ve got 15 more minutes a week of time that should be meaningful lessons,” Jebb said.

With a 15-week semester, and 15 more minutes weekly of each Monday, Wednesday and Friday class, there will be 225 more minutes, or 3 hours, 45 minutes, of each class. For Tuesday and Thursday classes, the five-minute extension adds up to an additional 2 hours, 30 minutes per class every semester.

Jebb said that in the past the university has conducted surveys of the entire student body prior to making decisions or to receive input on a decision made. For instance, this was done under Domenico Grasso, a former university provost, when he wanted opinions on giving students the whole week of Thanksgiving off.

For this decision, the student body was not surveyed. Instead, the Office of the Registrar gathered feedback from the Graduate Student Assembly and the Student Government Association (SGA).

“Surveys of the student body are difficult because how many people will actually respond to them?” Jebb said, recalling that Grasso had not received much student participation in his survey. “No matter how many responses you’re gonna get, those responses won’t be representative, so it’s always tough.”

Tori Glover, SGA president and senior medical diagnostics major, believes that the role of the student government is to be a liaison between the students and the administration and to “ensure that students’ voices are being heard.”

Glover recalled that when the matter was first brought to SGA, the options being considered had been narrowed down to two: either to extend class times by five minutes or to have classes on Saturdays.

“Just with those two things, I think most students would say that they would rather have five minutes than have an actual class on Saturday and only have Sunday to rest,” Glover said. “That’s kind of insane. So I think that the decision that was made was definitely the fairest decision to be made.”

SGA was quick to emphasize the importance of maintaining the length of breaks, according to Steele-Middleton. She stated that SGA was not in favor of shortening Thanksgiving break so that students can still have time to travel and spend time with loved ones in their time off.

The future meeting times are available on the Office of the Registrar’s website and all university students have access to the Faculty Senate minutes which contain discussions of the topic leading up to the plan for next fall.

“The university tries to do the best it can and it’s tough to make everybody happy,” Jebb said. “I think all of us who complain need to be aware of that fact. So we just gotta say it’s not perfect, but we can probably adjust.”