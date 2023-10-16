Coffee at the university: More than just a daily pick-me-up?

BY JAKE HARKEY

Staff Reporter

At the beginning of the Fall 2023 semester, Starbucks on Main Street was shut down for three days due to plumbing issues. This left many students without their favorite place to frequent for a boost of energy and refreshment, as well as a spot to study.

Starbucks shift supervisor Destiny Davis spoke on the issues that occurred at the store in early September.

“We had our drains overflow onto the floor, and with how many orders we get at a time we had to close the store because it was a hazard for us to be working in those conditions,” Davis said. “They just put an arcade across from here, and I think due to the work they were doing over there, it affected our plumbing and caused us to have issues and shut down.”

Starbucks on Main Street is independent of the university, Davis stated, which means that all responsibilities for store maintenance and emergencies fall on the owner of the store.

“The only thing that connects us to the school is that we allow the students to use their meal plan cards,” Davis said. “It is completely on who owns the store to fix any issues we have and other stuff like that.”

Those meal plan cards are part of the OCMP program that is offered to university students. It includes local businesses not affiliated with the university, and allows students living off-campus to still have a meal plan.

Once the store was back up and running post-flooding, business was booming as usual, Davis said. She added that since the store is run by just a handful of people, it has felt even busier than usual. According to Davis, the store averages 60 orders per half-hour.

“It’s so busy that words wouldn’t even be able to describe it,” Davis said. “We’ve been having a little bit of staffing issues because a lot of our co-workers here are in college.”

The store is located in the heart of East Main Street, receiving traffic from those who frequent campus daily and those who live in town. When asked how many students and other customers come into the store and order daily, Davis was able to give an exact number due to the store’s system logging the total.

“​​Today, so far, we’ve had 986 customers total,” Davis said back on Sept. 27. “I would say probably 700 of them or more are students. We were running a promotion today as well, so I would say the normal daily average of student orders is between 600 and 700.”

This total was taken two hours before closing, which is a testament to how important a coffee shop is to students on campus. Even so, getting a pick-me-up is not the only motivation.

Sam Gurrieri, a junior sports health major, said that it is a matter of treating yourself and clearing your headspace.

“For me, it is more about getting myself a treat and having an outlet outside of work and school,” Gurrieri said. “I just want to go somewhere outside of my house or go off campus and treat myself, and a coffee shop is the easiest and calmest place you can go to take a break from studying or other stressful things in life.”

Janaina Lima, a senior communication major, agreed, adding that coffee spots like Starbucks are an integral part of student culture for many.

“I think coffee shops play a huge role in the culture here on campus,” Lima said. “They are a place where people convene for a wide variety of reasons, not necessarily just to get coffee.”

Students on campus have been utilizing spots like Starbucks on campus even more frequently in recent years due to several classes at the university being held online via Zoom. These establishments are not just for academic activities, however, as many students use places like Starbucks for a plethora of tasks.

“It’s a place to study, a place to catch up with friends, somewhere to just take a break for a minute,” Davis said. “I think coffee shops can be a very zen place for students to de-stress from what’s going on around them and just take a minute.

“A lot of students come in here to do work, study and do their virtual classes. It definitely jumpstarts their day, and that’s really important.”

When asked what the implications of a place like Starbucks shutting down for good would be for students on campus, Gurrieri said she knows several people who would be devastated, including those who do not have the transportation to go off campus to a Starbucks.

Lima expressed a similar sentiment.

“When they were closed shortly for a few days, a few weeks ago, it was like the end of the world to a lot of my friends,” Lima said. “It would be detrimental to a lot of people.”

For many, it is not just coffee but a place to gather.

“Sometimes I even use a coffee shop as a social place or a place to meet with a group of people for a group project,” Gurrieri said. “They are a calming environment for students here. Everyone loves a cute coffee shop.”