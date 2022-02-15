Collaborative Content: Growth amidst a pandemic

The Review invited its staff to use their voices and tell us how they’ve grown and changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sophia Johnson, Senior Reporter

“I began to take up Dungeons and Dragons throughout the pandemic, which makes lots of sense I think. Escaping to a fantasy world where there isn’t a pandemic but you can do magic? Sounds way better! I found lots of little ways to escape like that, especially in the beginning of the pandemic, however when I finally got to college I didn’t feel the need to do that as much.”

Molly McVety, Associate News Editor

“Being forced to isolate has made me a more patient person. I definitely feel more comfortable spending time alone and keeping myself occupied. Because of this my confidence has definitely improved since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Wyatt Patterson, Managing Mosaic Editor

“I know the pandemic was rough on everyone’s mental health, but as someone who has dealt with major anxiety and depression for years, I oddly was able to spend a lot of time working on myself. I developed new coping mechanisms and have definitely gained a better perspective on life. Not sure how it happened, but I’m not complaining!”

Aidan Fraser, Social Media Editor

“I’ve learned how to be more tolerant and patient. I’ve learned how to be a better listener, a better learner, and a better friend. I’ve grown into a more kind and loving person than I was. I’ve learned more about myself and my values.”

Nadya Ellerhorst, Managing Arts and Culture Editor

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned from nearly two years of living through this pandemic, it’s that you should never take people for granted, be they lifelong friends or strangers on a sidewalk. Those around you aren’t a given. It’s vital to appreciate everyone as you never know when they’ll be taken away.”

Kiara Cronin, Senior Reporter

“If there’s one thing I learned from the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s the importance of having a community of people you love to rely on when things get tough. Like many people, the last few years have been some of the toughest of my life, and my bonds with family and friends have only strengthened as we supported each other through pandemics, tragedies, and transformations.”