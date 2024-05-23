College Democrats host Matt Meyer and Collin O’Mara

ETHAN GRANDIN

Political Coordinator

Collin O’Mara, former secretary of Natural Resources and Environment Control for Delaware (DNREC) and current CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, and Matt Meyer, the current New Castle County executive, both running for governor under the democratic ticket, faced a series of questions from the College Democrats, an RSO on campus, May 10.

President of College Democrats Weldin Dunn, senior information systems and political science double major, helped lead the debate and explained that the questions asked were voted on by the College Democrats. He described the thought process behind these questions and the caveats they hold for the candidates.

“[We asked questions] that students would relate to some things about education and housing, affordability, things that people are going to have to deal with,” Dunn said. “But we also wanted to make it relevant to the whole population of Delaware.”

Dunn went on to elaborate on how many in Delaware are especially worried about the state’s education system.

“People, especially from Delaware, are really concerned about the education system and I think that’s true not just for people in college towns, but people statewide especially in Wilmington,” Dunn said.

Both O’Mara and Meyer had concerns about the state of education in Delaware, specifically voicing concerns about how Delaware schools receive funding.

“We had a funding formula from the 1940s,” O’Mara said. “So if you got somebody that’s got special needs, multilingual learner, experiencing poverty or experiencing a lot of trauma, they get the same amount of money.”

Meyer expressed similar concern over the older funding formula and its inability to provide equity to all students.

“[Delaware is] one of the only states in the country that is still using a formula like this, we need a weighted formula,” Meyer said.

Under a weighted formula, schools allocate funding based on the number of students that enroll at each school, with more funding provided for those who need special services such as English language learners and special education.

The lack of funding for education was the utmost concern for the candidates, both expressing the need for much more of it, while also recognizing the difficulty of getting that done.

“Anytime you talk about funding balances, it’s really controversial and it’s hard to do,” Meyer said. “We’ve shown in county government that we’re willing to stick our necks out and do hard things.”

“You’re going to need a massive infusion,” O’Mara said. “Because we haven’t been meeting the needs of students.”

Healthcare was also at the forefront of the conversation between the candidates.

“We also haven’t had the same amount of innovation and transparency [as other states],” O’Mara said. “When [Delawareans] need health care services, they have no idea what they’re going to pay until they get a bill.”

The former DNREC secretary voiced the many problems the healthcare system faces and the “common-sense fixes” that O’Mara stated can be implemented.

“Making sure that the kind of insurance markets work,” O’Mara said and emphasized specifically for young people.

Meyer took a different approach to the challenge of the healthcare system.

“Today there’s a shortage of doctors, nurses. physician’s assistant and medical personnel in Delaware,” Meyer said. “That impacts everything. It impacts affordability. It impacts accessibility.”

In addition to financing education and healthcare, both Meyer and O’Mara expressed the importance of diversifying the job market here in Delaware.

Meyer voiced the need for a medical school in Delaware so that aspiring medical students do not need to go out of state to become doctors.

“[They] won’t come back,” Meyer said.“We need to change that.”

The audience for the debate included university students. Those who are from Delaware will help decide who wins this upcoming primary race.

For Dunn, this is a once-in-a-lifetime election.

“This is the first time in 100 years where we’ve had an open Senate seat, open House seat and an open governor’s seat all at the same time,” Dunn said.

No matter their similarities or differences when it comes to education or healthcare reform, the two candidates will face Bethany Hall-Long, current Lieutenant Governor, in a three-way primary race on Sept. 10.