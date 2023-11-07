Collegiate Recovery Community offers “Got Naloxone?” program to battle opioid epidemic

BY JOSHUA CILIBERTI

Staff Reporter

In its 2021 annual report, Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security said that “more than one Delawarean dies from a drug overdose each day.”

With many of these deaths attributed to opioids, a class of drugs including legally prescribed painkillers along with unregulated substances such as fentanyl and heroin, the First State seems to be facing a crisis.

In response, the university’s Collegiate Recovery Community is offering the “Got Naloxone?” training program, which aims to educate students on how to administer naloxone – a life-saving, overdose-reversal medication.

“We can do a training in as little as five minutes where we hit the basic components of what a person would need,” Jessica Estok, the assistant director of Substance Use Recovery Services, said.

Ever since the state began to subsidize naloxone training kits in December 2020, the program (which was originally launched in 2019) has recently gained in popularity.

According to Estok, 124 students have been trained in September and the beginning of October, which is a record for the program.

The nation’s opioid epidemic took off in the 1990s with the overprescribing of prescription painkillers. Today, the epidemic has shifted to be predominantly centered around fentanyl and drug cocktails.

“The opioid problem is defined by fentanyl mixed with cocaine and other drugs,” Tammy Anderson, a professor of sociology and criminal justice at the university, said. “It looks very much like the street population that was impacted by opioid and heroin problems in the 1960s and 70s.”

As of Oct. 26, there have been 404 suspected drug overdose-related deaths in the First State since the beginning of the year.

College students, however, are less impacted by opioid addiction than the elderly, white working class, minorities and those of lower socioeconomic status. This is partly due to having less exposure to the drugs, Anderson mentioned.

This renders the possibility for an accidental overdose taking place as the biggest concern on a college campus, according to Estok.

“[Students] may think that they are using another substance or a prescription medication when, in reality, what they are getting is not regulated, so there could be the presence of a much deadlier substance,” Estok said.

In addition to the accelerated training program, the Collegiate Recovery Community also offers a 50-minute version of the “Got Naloxone?” initiative.

In this longer program, students are given details on the opioid crisis as a whole, what an overdose looks like and the resources available on campus and in the community, Estok stated.

“I’d love to see naloxone in everybody’s first aid kit,” Anderson, whose research focuses on drugs, alcohol and crime, said. “I believe that Americans in general need to know how to administer naloxone.”

Following completion of either program, students are given a standard training kit including two doses of naloxone, fentanyl testing strips and information about resources in the state, Estok explained.

The Collegiate Recovery Community also offers peer-to-peer recovery support concerning alcohol use, eating disorders, gambling and mental health struggles – all hosted in Warner Hall on the South Green.

Students interested in the “Got Naloxone?” program and other initiatives offered by the Collegiate Recovery Community can request a program or outreach via the student wellbeing website or by contacting Estok directly at jestok@udel.edu.

“When we are actively talking about substance use disorders and actively caring about people who struggle with substance use disorders, we reduce some barriers in the access to care,” Estok said. “It really creates a campus of inclusion.”