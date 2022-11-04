Comedian scheduled to speak at several sororities about mental health

BY DANI BEAMISH

Managing Arts and Culture Editor

Comedian Stephanie Foster will be at the university on Nov. 15 to speak to sororities about mental health struggles.

As a former sister of Zeta Tau Alpha at Texas Tech University, Foster said that in her experience, targeting sorority houses to discuss such a sensitive topic has made these young women feel comfortable around the people they already know.

“It’s a lot easier to talk about something that’s so tough,” Foster said.

After losing her best friend Jaci to suicide, Foster has since tapped into her humor to produce her own comedy tour, Without Rhyme Nor Reason.

Foster is joined by other comedians during her tour like Courtney Bee Bledsoe, seen on “That Damn Michael Che”on HBOMax and “Wild’n Out” on MTV. Each week has a new comedian and the week Foster is visiting the university, Brittany Schmitt, host of the comedy special “From Ho to Housewife,” will be joining as well.

When asked why she has taken this route of discussing mental health, Foster explained that if she’s able to make a joke about something, she knows that she is bigger than whatever is bothering her. Her hopes are to spread this mindset to young women as well.

“I wanted to take a different angle because right now, people are whispering about the word suicide but it’s the second leading cause of death amongst college students,” Foster said.

Although her angle uses humor, Foster emphasized that she keeps a large sense of respect and sensitivity around her messages. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has reviewed the content and tools that Foster will say to students during her tour.

The Society of Valued Minds, a community of like-minded people who are affected by mental health conditions, is sponsoring 10 legs of the Without Rhyme Nor Reason tour, with the university being one of them.