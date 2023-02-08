Coming off of tournament success, Delaware men’s lacrosse has all eyes on 2023

BY RYAN GIBB

Staff Reporter

Coming off of a gritty, accomplished 13-6 season, coach Ben DeLuca and his boys plan on returning with that same energy and taking their success to another level in their 2023 season.

Last spring, Delaware men’s lacrosse peaked when they defeated No. 2 Georgetown in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals where they lost to No. 7 Cornell.

In the offensive end, JP Ward, Mike Robinson, Tye Kurtz and Clay Miller were key contributors to last season’s success, while defensemen Owen Grant, Joe Speers and Kevin Lynch held down the back end. They all hope to make an impact again this season.

“[The] energy is wonderful,” DeLuca said. “We have a tight-knit group of teammates who are in lockstep pursuit of greatness.”

DeLuca noted that midfielder Brendan Powers, attackman Finn Morgan and defenseman Patrick Gillin have impressed as newcomers this preseason and look to earn minutes in the spring.

As for the man between the pipes, graduate student Matt Kilkeary, who collected 149 saves in 16 games last season, will get the nod again for this season.

Goalie Matt Kilkeary (above), who had 14 saves in last season’s NCAA tournament upset over No. 2 Georgetown, will anchor the Blue Hens’ defensive effort once again this year.

A 10-8 loss against a tough Cornell team in the NCAA quarterfinals ended the Blue Hens’ 2022 season, but has certainly ignited a calm yet hungry fire within the team’s holdovers from last year’s roster.

While DeLuca noted that the team is looking sharp and cohesive, he emphasized that improvements must be made for them to get to where they want to be.

“I think we can improve in every aspect,” DeLuca said. “Consistency is a big part of it … Even though we played at a somewhat higher level last year, we talk a lot to our guys that experience is good, but it’s not a guarantee for anything … Yesterday’s wins don’t earn victories in today’s competitions.”

DeLuca said that he has seen substantial improvements during the offseason, and signs of a great culture heading into the 2023 season.

Him and his players have made it a mission to mold a culture that strives for excellence both on and off the field.

“We’ve worked extremely hard for the last 6 years to create and invest in a culture of greatness, one of sustained success,” DeLuca said. “We’ve established pretty clear-cut standards for our guys on and off the field … Our young men have done a great job of investing in [themselves] and living by those values everyday.

“It’s important to them not just to be successful on the field but to do really good things in the classroom, to be valuable members of the community, outstanding young men. We talk a lot about character, integrity, discipline and love in our program.”

The leadership from the older guys, especially from the captains – Grant, the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, Robinson and Lynch – has been paramount in instilling this culture that DeLuca refers to as “exemplary.”

It seems that this “selfless” group of guys have the tools to succeed and make big strides this season, living up to the hype of 2022’s Cinderella run in the tournament.

Ranked No. 1 in the CAA preseason polls and No. 12 in the Inside Lacrosse national rankings, Delaware will face the likes of Villanova, Drexel, Johns Hopkins and Hofstra this season.

DeLuca and his Blue Hens gear up for their first game at Lafayette on Feb. 11 before they host St. John’s for their first home game on Feb. 18.