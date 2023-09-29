Commentary: A deep dive into Staud and Ralph Lauren’s New York Fashion Week collections

BY ALEX MILLMAN

Staff Reporter

The runways of New York Fashion Week serve as a catalyst for many of the major trends that will emerge in the year to come. The events of NYFW kicked off on Sept. 7. As the designers debuted their Spring 2024 collections, two American designers gave insight into the trends of the upcoming year: individuality, freedom and color.

California-based designer Sarah Staudinger debuted her Staud Spring 2024 Ready-To-Wear collection at the New York establishment, The Plaza Hotel. Opening the show in a periwinkle gown and white ballet flats was rosy-cheeked model, Grace Elizabeth. What followed was a line of models that transported the room back to the 1990s in their minimal and monochromatic looks.

White t-shirts and sandals paired with nylon maxi skirts and crocheted bikinis gave this collection the casual California look that Staud is known for. Founded in 2015, Staud taps into the contemporary market of women’s fashion.

The looks that came thereafter included lilacs and teal silhouettes, crystal mesh dresses and denim suits highlighting the recent Staud x Wrangler collection. They were minimal and understated but nevertheless the ideal combination of casual chic.

Staud’s playful approach to fashion was further embraced with barefoot models who twirled around the runway.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Staudinger told the models to make the audience want to “touch, smell, feel, smile — that’s the essence of our whole thing, shoes off and very grounded.”

“It wasn’t about a spectacle,” Staudinger said to Women’s Wear Daily.

The collection felt wearable and accessible, an angle several designers took this season.

A vet to runways, Ralph Lauren, reunited with New York Fashion Week after a four-year hiatus through a colorful bohemian collection. Throughout the 46 looks, Lauren touched every color of the rainbow.

The collection began with what Vogue calls “recognizably Ralph,” with printed denim, florals and blazers. Lauren is known to dress the classic American woman in high fashion looks with simple silhouettes. This collection supported his reputation, from sophisticated pantsuits to an elevated take on cargo pants and corsets.

The show continued into an era of vintage gilded glamor with gold and black looks, including an embellished sequin mini dress paired with a cowboy hat and leather button down, calling upon the brand’s inspiration of the American West.

Jewel tones dominated the remainder of the show, each look blending together unusual fabrics, colors and aesthetics. The official Instagram account of Ralph Lauren notes the collection draws inspiration from a free-spirited style of dressing.

“There’s a lot of individuality,” Lauren told Women’s Wear Daily. “This is what’s happening, girls mix it up.”

The Ralph Lauren show celebrated every kind of woman through the diversity of each look. The runway reflected the individuality of women’s fashion, from traditional workwear to colorful evening gowns, representing what the world of fashion is seeing today. Similar to Staud, this collection felt as if the modern American woman was recognized, not through white t-shirts and bare feet, but through expression and experimentation of colors and textures.

“It’s about the freedom of creating a personal style through the artistry of faded denims and painterly florals, the modern sophistication of iconic shapes in black and gold or the eclectic mix of bold colors, shine and luxurious handcrafted details,” Lauren said in a press release.