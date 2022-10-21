Commentary: Delaware looks to get back on track versus Morgan State in homecoming matchup

BY

Staff Reporters

Coming into this 2022 season, Delaware aimed to get back to the level they played at in the spring of 2021, in which they made it to the semifinals in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.

To start the season, Delaware traveled to Navy under new head coach Ryan Carty looking to start the season on a high note, winning a 14-7 defensive slugfest. This was a statement game for the Blue Hens.

After the upset in Annapolis, the Hens rattled off four consecutive wins, thanks to a consistent defense and a jump started passing attack.

But in their most recent game, then No. 6 Delaware traveled to William & Mary and suffered their first loss in a 27-21 defeat.

The Blue Hens, at the halfway mark of the season, look to continue doing damage in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) where they sit tied with Elon for second place at 3-1 in the conference, trailing only New Hampshire.

“We’re taking our preparation a lot more seriously, when it comes to not only lifting but nutrition and meetings,” safety Nic Ware said earlier this year about the team’s fresh approach to 2022. “We all just are locked in and buying into the culture more, to what coach Carty’s trying to do, what he’s teaching us.”

Hoping to redeem themselves from a tough loss, the Blue Hens host a struggling Morgan State in the school’s homecoming this Saturday at 3 p.m. at Delaware Stadium.

During the bye week, Carty lessened the workload for the players to recover from the first half of the season. He also mentioned that Nolan Henderson was held out of some practices for precautionary reasons during the bye week but will be good to go moving forward.

When mentioning practice this week, Carty reiterated multiple times that they have to continue to focus on fundamentals.

In Carty’s eyes, though, Delaware has not played a complete game yet especially on the offensive side of the ball.

“[We] have to play complimentary football,” Carty said in a Monday press conference.

He repeatedly mentioned they have to play a full four-quarter game. One of his keys to doing this is trying to control time of possession, which they did not do against William & Mary, possessing the ball for under 21 minutes.

Heading into Saturday, Delaware has an average time of possession of just under 30 minutes. However, Delaware is still out scoring teams by an average of about 14 points per game.

Meanwhile, Morgan State (2-4) is averaging about 25 minutes of possession per game. They are 2-4 coming off of a loss 59-20 against North Carolina Central Oct. 13.

This Saturday, Delaware will have to be ready for senior running back Alfonzo Graham who may make things difficult. The Morgan State offense goes as Graham does, who has 583 yards and four touchdowns on the season, with an impressive average of 6.6 yards per attempt.

Delaware’s Johnny Buchanan should be up for the task of stopping the Morgan State running game, as he comes into this game with 78 total tackles good for 13 per contest.

Carty also stated that while the defense has been great, they are going to have to stay healthy, as Delaware is not as deep on the defensive side of the ball.

Delaware will look to bounce back and string together some more wins to finish the season strong as the FCS Playoffs near.

On October 29 at 2 p.m., Delaware takes a trip to North Carolina to face a durable and competitive squad in Elon (5-2, 3-1 CAA). Equipped with a sound offense, Elon has produced an average 27 points a game.

Delaware will then move on to a formidable Monmouth team (4-3, 2-2 CAA), who have averaged over 37 points per game. At the heart of this offense is sophomore running back Jaden Shirden who has amassed a staggering 1013 yards and seven touchdowns on just 115 carries.

After Monmouth, Delaware matches up against Richmond (4-2, 2-1 CAA) at home. The Spiders have some forces on their defensive frontier, like junior Marlem Louis who has tallied four-and-a-half sacks and senior Ray Eldridge who has three-and-a-half. Delaware’s defense should have their hands full with a fiery quarterback in Reece Udinski, who has thrown for 1,603 yards and 14 touchdowns.

To cap off the season, the Blue Hens will travel to well-known foe in Villanova (3-3, 1-2 CAA). The Hens will have to keep an eye out for shifty senior wide receiver Jaaron Hayek who has hauled in 27 receptions, 656 yards, and six touchdowns.

Delaware will hope to qualify and make a run in the FCS playoffs this year, as they currently are ranked 13th nationally.