Commentary: High expectations from the media and fans will not deter Blue Hens

BY ALEXZANDER PHILIPPSEN

Associate Sports Editor

Out with the old and in with the new.

After a disappointing 5-6 season last year, out is former head coach Danny Rocco, and in comes former Sam Houston State offensive coordinator and former Delaware quarterback Ryan Carty as the newest Blue Hen football head coach.

Carty brings a new high-powered offense that finished third in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) last season in scoring and fifth in yards per game during his time at Sam Houston. That offense was also key to bringing Sam Houston State an FCS championship victory in 2020.

With the return of key members of UD’s starting offense including star quarterback Nolan Henderson and leading wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, along with two new key transfer wide receivers in Jalyn Witcher and Michael Jackson Jr., expectations from Carty’s offense will be held high from both the fans and the media.

FCS coaches recognize the Blue Hens’ offensive potential also, ranking Delaware as the 19th best team in the FCS, in their latest coaching poll.

Those high expectations, however, do not phase the first-year head coach. Instead, Carty embraces the challenge.

“It doesn’t scare us,” Carty said. “We’re not gonna back down from high expectations, we think that pressure is a privilege. We should be good here and we’re ready for that challenge.”

Despite Carty’s confidence, there are still plenty of questions for this offense heading into the new season, such as how the new rushing attack will look for the Blue Hens.

With former running back and last year’s leading rusher Dejoun Lee no longer with the team after graduating, it is expected that sixth-year senior Khory Spruill will be given the bulk of the carries.

Spruill was the number two running back for the team last year, but had a season-ending injury after playing just four games. Now back healthy, Spruill will likely get his first opportunity in his long college career as a starter.

There are also plenty of questions about the new passing offense.

For example, quarterback Nolan Henderson has returned to the Blue Hens for one last season, but he must learn a whole new offensive scheme while also coming off a season-ending injury from last year.

As mentioned before, Henderson will have his leading receiver back by his side in Pitts, but will have a couple of new weapons to the passing game in both Witcher and Jackson that he must grow accustomed to.

With these new challenges for the sixth-year quarterback, great leadership both on the field and in the locker room is needed from Henderson, but that is a challenge he is more than willing to take on.

“With every new staff, there comes a new message, terminology and culture,” Henderson said. “Just echoing that from the top-down and making sure that you remain close and continue to search to achieve our goals because the changes are only constant in life. It starts with your captains, not only do they have to listen to the message, but you also have to echo it as well to your teammates.”

With a whole new rushing attack, and a mix of returning and new players for the new passing scheme, many might question whether or not the offense as a whole has lived up to Carty’s expectations so far throughout camp.

When asked about it, however, Carty felt pretty encouraged by the offense’s progress.

“We’ve taken strides everyday,” Carty said. “It’s been really pleasantly surprising how fast [the offense has] picked it up. It’s a product of, and a credit to, the players of this program. It’s an all-day job for them and they’re getting it right.”

With the new season just right around the corner, Blue Hen fans are expecting some excitement from the new offensive scheme that Carty has put forth.

Thankfully for the fans, Carty has that same expectation.

In the end though, only one thing matters to the Blue Hen fanbase, and that is a return to the FCS playoffs and making a run for the championship.

With the team only being two seasons removed from being FCS semi-finalists in 2020, Henderson knows what is needed to get back into that sort of position.

“Being a consistent team,” Henderson said. “I think we’ve shown glimpses throughout my entire career here of being a really good football team and the thing that’s hurt us is our consistency. Keeping the same focus and keeping the same level of execution… and remaining focused and taking it day-by-day, play-by-play because that’s all you can do.”

Carty and Henderson will be given their first chance to showcase their offense’s explosive potential when the Blue Hens take on the Navy Midshipmen on Sep. 3 at noon.