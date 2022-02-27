Commentary: Jasmine Dickey proves to be one of nation’s top difference-makers

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Senior Jasmine Dickey is third in the country in points per game, and will be a crucial factor if Delaware is to win its first conference championship since 2013.

As conference play winds down, Jasmine Dickey is propelling herself to a national level of recognition that the Delaware women’s basketball program has not seen since Blue Hen great Elena Delle Donne.

In 2021, Dickey rose to stardom as one of the top mid-major players in the nation, averaging 22.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. This season, the senior guard/forward has elevated her play even further.

Dickey, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Player of the Year, began her senior season with over 25 points per game during the non-conference portion of the schedule. Included in this stretch was her 48-point, 19-of-36 shooting performance versus Eastern Michigan.



In a Dec. 7 matchup at Southern Methodist University (SMU), Dickey sustained an upper-body injury in the second-half, exiting with a season-low seven points. In no other game this season has the star Blue Hen failed to score in double digits.

After sustaining a loss at SMU, the program underwent a month-long break from play after the non-conference finale versus Virginia Commonwealth University was canceled and their first three conference games were postponed for COVID-19 protocols.

This hiatus allowed Dickey to heal up and return to the court for Delaware’s conference opener at the College of Charleston on Jan. 9. Despite shooting just 4-of-21, Dickey poured in 22 points to aid the Blue Hens to an overtime win over the Cougars.

Charleston met up with Delaware again on Feb. 4, and this time, Dickey took over. The senior guard posted 52 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 103-79 win. Her scoring output set a Bob Carpenter Center record and was the most points scored in a game for Delaware since Delle Donne, a two-time WNBA MVP, scored 54 points in a 2010 matchup with James Madison.

Even when Dickey’s offensive game is not at its highest level, the Blue Hens have still been able to find a way to win, with Dickey contributing in different ways.

For instance, Dickey struggled with her shot in a Feb. 6 win over UNC-Wilmington — going 5-of-21 from the field. She still managed to pour in 25 points thanks to a 14-of-16 mark from the free-throw line, and grab 16 rebounds, six of those on the offensive glass.

She has a team-high 46 steals and is second on the team with 27 blocks. Dickey is also top-10 nationally in free throw attempts and makes, shooting a team-high 81.3% from the charity stripe.

The high-volume shooter is top-10 nationally in both field goal attempts and makes. When she is hot from the field, the team often follows. Delaware is 12-2 when Dickey shoots 40% or higher from the field, and both of those losses came from the same CAA rival: the first-place Drexel Dragons.

Drexel walked away with a 70-62 victory in the teams’ first matchup in Philadelphia. Dickey had 19 points and played all 40 minutes, just as she did in the second matchup against the Dragons. She notched a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, but the Blue Hens once again fell short, losing 65-64 at home.

Aside from Drexel, the Blue Hens have defeated every CAA opponent put in front of them. In six of their 16 conference games thus far, Dickey logged a full 40 minutes. In no conference game has she recorded under 30 minutes of action.

Dickey is one of the biggest difference-makers in the CAA, if not all of college basketball. For the Blue Hens to have a run at the CAA Championship and an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament, Dickey will need to provide the same levels of offensive firepower and defensive intensity she has provided during the regular season.

In last year’s CAA Championship, Drexel proved to be a thorn in the side of the Blue Hens . Despite a halftime lead, Delaware’s offense faltered with just five points in the third quarter, leading to a disappointing 63-52 loss for the tournament’s No 1. seed.

Dickey was 4-of-23 from the field and 0-of-2 from three-point range, putting up just 10 points in the deficit. During the offense’s abysmal third quarter, Dickey went cold, shooting 0-for-6.

The rough outing did not prevent her from showing out in the postseason, however, as the guard from Baltimore, Maryland guard scored 20 points in all four of the team’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament games.

Now, the senior superstar will help lead Delaware into another run for the conference title, where many expect the Blue Hens and Dragons to clash once again. Currently, Drexel sits first in the standings comfortably with Delaware following.

Coach Natasha Adair will lead her squad through the final two regular season games, at Towson and at James Madison. The contest versus Towson may prove to be critical in deciding which team receives the No. 2 seed for the CAA Tournament.



No matter who Delaware faces during the postseason, Dickey will be the focal point of the opposing team’s game plan and the key to success for the Blue Hens.