Commentary: March Madness rebrand reigns successful for women’s tournament, but there is still room for growth

Aidan Fraser/The Review

After calls for equal treatment at the women’s basketball NCAA tournament last year, 2022’s tournament was rebranded as March Madness and featured an increased level of television exposure.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

For players, coaches, fans and all others involved in women’s college basketball, last month’s NCAA tournament had a different ring to it than ever before: March Madness.

Last August, the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP recommended the NCAA to apply its ‘March Madness’ branding used for the men’s tournament to the women’s tournament as well.

“Women’s basketball has grown tremendously over the past several years, and we remain focused on our priority of enhancing and growing the game,” Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball, said in a September press release. “The brand recognition that March Madness carries will broaden marketing opportunities as we continue that work to elevate the women’s basketball championship.”

Some notable changes upon this recommendation were the rebranding of social media account usernames, new banners and logos at women’s tournament sites and increased television exposure, thanks to efforts from ESPN.



Aidan Fraser/The Review

Delaware sophomore guard Mar Tejedor warms up before the Hens’ NCAA tournament game, with March Madness signage visible in the background.

For the first time, all tournament games were broadcasted on national television, on ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, ESPNEWS or ABC. During the Final Four, ESPN gave the games a MegaCast, with the traditional broadcast airing on ESPN, while two additional broadcasts aired on alternate ESPN networks.

2022 was also the first year the women’s tournament hosted 68 teams (which has become the norm for the men’s side) instead of 64. The men’s tournament increased to the 68-team field back in 2011.

With joint efforts from the NCAA and ESPN, results of improved equality were seen in multiple areas. The rebranding was evident in comparison to past women’s tournaments, specifically the poor amenities in last year’s San Antonio “bubble” that became a point of national debate.

Villanova junior forward Maddy Siegrist said this year’s meals were buffet-style and that a good job was done “fully stocking the locker rooms,” a stark contrast from the messages a number of players sent in 2021 regarding meals along with weight room equipment.

Meanwhile, ratings for this year’s national championship game’s MegaCast averaged 4.85 million viewers, the highest since 2004, according to SportsMediaWatch. On average, 634,000 viewers tuned in to each game. 2021’s number was 546,000, which was certainly affected by early-round games being broadcasted regionally instead of nationally.

“I think it’s taken a huge step this year, being able to be shown nationally on TV, and just the coverage that women’s sports is getting right now,” Belmont senior Jamilyn Kenney said in a press conference at the tournament. “I think they’re trying to continue to build and continue to grow in the next step of women’s sports.”

Despite the application of the March Madness slogan and increased ratings, differences signifying inequity in the women’s tournament still exist. First- and second-round games are hosted at the top seed’s home court, while the men’s teams play on a neutral court for the entire tournament.

For women’s programs seeded from No. 13 to 16, that means a first-round matchup in a true road environment, which is what the Delaware Blue Hens experienced in their 102-71 loss to No. 4 Maryland. The Belmont Bruins, a No. 12 seed, pulled off an upset over No. 5 Oregon while playing on Tennessee’s (the region’s No. 4 seed and host team) home court.



“There’s a lot of teams at our level that are able to compete with the teams at the next level,” Belmont head coach Bart Brooks said after the team’s win. “People don’t understand how difficult that is in college basketball, to play a true road game. Being a 12 seed as opposed to a 13 seed was a really big deal for us.”

Another hot topic of controversy during this year’s March Madness was an Elite Eight matchup in the Bridgeport region between No. 1 North Carolina State and No. 2 Connecticut. UConn had hosted and won its first two matchups, as all teams seeded No. 1 to 4 do, but then played No. 3 Indiana and the top-seeded Wolfpack in their home state thanks to a favorable region assignment by the NCAA.

Letting teams that are not top-seeded in their region play in their home state during the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight is clearly unfair, be it the women’s or men’s tournament. Further, if the NCAA wants to continue the advancement of women’s basketball and bridge the equity and parity gap, instituting neutral sites for the first- and second-round matchups would be a crucial first step.

“The men don’t play home games in the tournament, and I know they do it for attendance reasons in the women’s, but I would be interested in the next few years if they went away with that,” Siegrist said.

On the bright side regarding parity, 2022’s tournament featured six first-round upsets by double-digit seeds, equaling the totals from the past two tournaments. Additionally, No. 10 South Dakota made a Sweet 16 run and No. 10 Creighton pulled off three upsets en route to the Elite Eight. In 2021 and 2020, double-digit seeds only won.

“There’s a lot of good basketball teams out there, there’s really competitive programs at all levels of women’s basketball,” Brooks said. “The parity of the women’s game since I’ve been in it is exponentially better than when I started.”