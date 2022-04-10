Commentary: Mineralogical Museum holds beautiful minerals, but the science is a lot to digest

Aidan Fraser/THE REVIEW

Sharon Fitzgerald leads her talk in the Mineralogical Museum at Penny Hall on March 16.

BY

Senior Reporter

Do you find beauty in natural crystalline formations? Do you channel your energy into colorful crystals? Are you a geological sciences major? If so, you may want to check out the university’s Mineralogical Museum located in Penny Hall. The museum displays over 3,000 crystalline specimens that were donated to the university and, lucky for you, is open for the public to visit throughout the semester.

The curator for the Mineralogical Museum is Sharon Fitzgerald. On March 16, Fitzgerald led a curator’s talk about the display of gemstones entitled “Faces and Facets — Crystals to Gemstones” where she touched on many misconceptions in gemology, which is a branch of mineralogy.

One of the misconceptions Fitzgerald made clear throughout her talk is that the color of a gemstone does not determine its name. The reason why this is a common myth is because gemology was not always considered a scientific field. As late as the 1800s, there were five recognized categories of gemstones: ruby, sapphire, diamond, emerald and pearl.

“The problem was that anything green was called an emerald and anything red was called a ruby, anything blue was sapphire, anything clear was diamond,” Fitzgerald said.

George Kunz is considered one of the first gemologists who would travel the world to collect minerals, identify them and sell them to a donor. The donor would then donate Kunz’s collection to museums or universities. Based on Fitzgerald’s research, the university holds the last out of Kunz’s 12 mineral collections.

“He was really the one to put science to gemstones and to separate some of this mess that was all just color-related,” Fitzgerald said.

Aidan Fraser/THE REVIEW

Topaz on Quartz, Wulfenit and Elbaite and Quartz.

Since the event was open to the public, there was a small crowd of people with different levels of background knowledge in gemology. Because of my limited experience with gemology, I found the content of the talk to be especially complex, and I had to conduct more research after the event to decode words and phrases Fitzgerald used.

For example, Fitzgerald started her talk with the meaning of “Faces and Facets.” She used the terms “minerals,” “crystals” and “gemstones” almost interchangeably, but in mineralogy there are clear differences between these three terms. From my understanding of the research I conducted after the event, a mineral is an inorganic and naturally-occurring substance that has crystalline structures. Artificial crystals, though, are not minerals because they are not naturally occurring. When minerals are cut and polished, then it is considered a gemstone.

I personally believe that if she had started with a succinct explanation of the basic facts about mineralogy, the talk would have been easier to follow for someone with limited previous knowledge in the field.

Aidan Fraser/THE REVIEW

Vesuvianite, which is the gemstone Sharon Fitzgerald completed her dissertation on and is a favorite gemstone of the collections

In addition to highlighting these facts, I also think that if Fitzgerald showed the crowd which gemstone was being discussed it would have been a more interactive experience. Much of the talk was stationary, with most people staying in the same place while they listened to Fitzgerald speak. Some guests who had the advantage of already being familiar with the gemstone Fitzgerald was talking about would casually walk to the described stone. As an alternative to mentioning the gemstone’s name, pointing out the gemstone on display would have made the talk more clear.

As a reporter with minimal background in gemology, the curator’s talk did not resonate with me. The way that the crystals are displayed in the museum are beautiful. I could tell by the thoughtful way Fitzgerald spoke about the exhibit, as well as how well cared for the exhibit was, that she takes great pride in the Mineralogical Museum.

Although the science of gemology is intricate, the history of the field is quite intriguing. If the Mineralogical Museum offered more information about its collections as if their audience had no pre-existing knowledge of what a mineral was, I think there would be a better overall understanding of the history of the field, the anatomy of a mineral and how this science is easily misunderstood.