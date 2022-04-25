Commentary: New women’s basketball head coach Sarah Jenkins faces challenges as the Blue Hens begin a new era

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Sarah Jenkins was formally introduced as Delaware’s new women’s basketball head coach back on April 5 after Natasha Adair accepted a head coaching opening at Arizona State University.

An end of an era: former head coach Natasha Adair is off to Arizona State, former star Jasmine Dickey was drafted to the Dallas Wings of the WNBA and many other seniors such as Ty Battle, Paris McBride and Lizzie Oleary are graduating.

Altogether, they were able to lead the Blue Hens to a Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA) championship along with an NCAA women’s tournament appearance this past season. With that being said, every good thing must come to an end.

As one era comes to a close, the new one begins with plenty of questions heading into the offseason. One question has already been answered though; who’s going to be the next head coach? The answer: Sarah Jenkins.

Before her hiring, Jenkins was already familiar with the Blue Hens, previously serving as the assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for three seasons (2017-20) as well as the team’s associate head coach during the 2020-21 season.

Jenkins left the Blue Hens staff for the 2021-22 season, during which she served as an associate head coach for Penn State. Now, Jenkins returns to Newark as the team’s fifth women’s basketball head coach in school history.

“I am so grateful to be back home,” Jenkins said during her introductory press conference. “I’m grateful to be back a part of a family that loves and supports their Blue Hen athletic teams. I’m grateful for this family atmosphere. I felt it the first day I walked on this campus, the love and the family and the support.”

With high expectations set forth by Jenkins, she’s certainly won in her first press conference as head coach, displaying her high energy, humor and charisma. Actions speak louder than words however, as Jenkins faces many new questions heading into the offseason.

“I’m going to continue to build the championship culture that we’ve established,” Jenkins said. “Our model here is going to be that we expect to win. We expect to win on the court, we expect to win in the classroom, and we expect to win in the community.”

With most of the team’s starters from last season gone, there’s no certainty of what the new starting core for the Blue Hens will look like. New transfers and freshmen will be critical to the rebuild of the squad following many departures.

To make matters worse, the team’s one remaining starter from their CAA championship-winning season, Tyi Skinner, recently transferred to Arizona State along with Adair.

With a whole new starting lineup and a whole new coaching staff on the way for the 2022-23 season, Jenkins has a lot of work cut out for her.

However, Jenkins has been on a coaching staff that had to go through a similar situation when former head coach Natasha Adair was hired in 2017. Ultimately, she played a huge role in bringing in the former core of players that brought this team to an NCAA tournament appearance last season.

If anyone can repeat this program’s success it had for the past couple of seasons, Jenkins is more than qualified to do the job.