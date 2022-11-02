Commentary: Roots Wrap review

BY DANI BEAMISH

Managing Arts and Culture Editor

Roots Natural Kitchen now offers their signature grain and salad bowls in wrap form. Since this offer is limited until December, I decided to stop by Roots on Wednesday evening and give it a try.

The restaurant advertises their popular grain bowls, the El Jefe bowl and Pesto Caesar, that can be wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Although these are the only two bowls they mentioned in their advertisements, customers are allowed to get any of the bowls as a wrap or create their own.

I ordered a Pesto Caesar wrap which consisted of kale, pita chips, tomatoes, lime-pickled onions, shaved parmesan and chicken, all mixed together with a pesto vinaigrette and caesar dressing.

Since Roots doesn’t normally offer wraps, I did enjoy the experience of eating something different from a restaurant I frequent. The pita chips gave a good crunch when biting down, and in my opinion, was better than a bowl.

Given that I am a college student who will take any and as much food for a low cost, I did find this wrap to be expensive for how hungry it left me. The cost of Roots’ grain bowls range from $10-$13 while their wrap was $11. Normally when I order a bowl, I am full and can save the rest for leftovers the next day. Unlike the bowls, I finished my wrap within a sitting.

For $1 extra, I would have gotten the Pesto Caesar bowl and had gotten my own tortilla wraps, made my wrap, and had leftovers for the next day.